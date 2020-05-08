Editor’s Note: Nancy Darling is a professor of psychology at Oberlin College, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Adolescence and founder of 1step2life, ltd, an app that supports teens with chronic pain and their caregivers. Her blog, Thinking About Kids, is published by Psychology Today. The opinions expressed in this comment are specific to the author. See more opinions at CNNE.com/opinion.

. – Do you know the meme of the group of teenagers who are all together, looking at their screens? It has come back to life. Many in the Class of 2020, among the first group of digital natives, will graduate online this month.

They are not happy with that.

As a teacher, I have seen that moment where seniors remember that they are going to graduate without a formal ceremony. There will be no goodbye with your lab mates and roommates; There is not one last walk through the classrooms or the campus courtyard; There are no big parties and there are no final moments with friends.

It happened again the other day. Max Kramer, one of our graduates, had submitted his thesis, online, of course. After his presentation, we discussed the next steps.

Then I mentioned the word “graduation.”

Suddenly, his voice became shaky and his eyes looked everywhere, except the camera. “I can’t imagine,” he said, before leaving.

Cultures create rituals like graduation ceremonies to guide us through life’s major events. They unite the class by wearing them in caps and gowns, while recognizing the individual achievements of the students by reading (or printing) their names. Graduates literally walk the stage and, with a flick of a tassel, move from one phase of their life to another.

Except this year.

Neither traditional graduation events nor any of the books I have read provide guidance on transition during a pandemic. So let’s get down to basics and talk about what we know, about going through transitions in tough times.

A basic tenet of developmental psychology is that small differences are magnified during times of rapid change and when there are many potential paths forward. In the normal course of things, the results for those who go with the flow and those who actively plan are not so different. Conversely, when everything changes quickly, such as when you finish school in the midst of a pandemic, small differences in the way people respond are likely to have significant long-term consequences.

It is like driving on a slippery road. Imagine you are on the road, anxious but more or less in control. Everything is fine until you hit a curve and need to change direction. Suddenly a little touch on the steering wheel has a big effect on the road your car will take. The wrong move, and your car will be in a ditch.

How do you get safely this way?

Resilience generation

In the past few weeks, I’ve read a lot about resilience. Personally, I don’t want to be called “resilient.” That’s what they call you when really bad things happen, and you manage to keep your head above water. However, bad things are happening, so if you’re graduating in the middle of a pandemic, building resilience is your best option for survival.

Here is a five-step method to get there:

1. Take stock. Many graduates begin their job search by listing their experiences and creating a resume.

Step back. A variety of companies and job search platforms recommend focusing on the skills you have, rather than the courses you have taken, the specialization you have completed, or even your work experience. These can be technical, such as writing, statistics, digital design, or languages, or they can be interpersonal skills such as meeting deadlines, prioritizing tasks, attention to detail, or cultural literacy.

Academic work and experience are only important to the extent that you have been given transferable skills. Your first task is to take stock of what you know and convert those points from the resume into an explicit list of skills that a potential employer can use.

2. Communicate effectively. People respond to stories. According to psychologist Jerome Bruner, we may be up to 22 times more likely to remember a set of events presented as a narrative, than the events alone. Your resume, cover letter, online portfolio, and social media presence should communicate a consistent sense of who you are as a person and tell a memorable story about what you can do.

When you tell your story, focus on the audience. It makes it easy for employers to see how you can help them achieve their goals. To do this successfully, start by thinking about the needs of the person hiring. A central principle of entrepreneurship is to start by finding what the customer wants and deliver it, rather than building something and then looking for a customer. There is an employer out there that needs you. It is your job to find them.

An effective approach is to write profiles of specific potential employers. Focus on your basic needs and critical points – the absolute essentials that will make or break an application. Then think about what else that specific employer wants and help them see how you can meet and exceed their expectations.

For example, one of my students wants to be a screenwriter. He outlined the job of his dreams, writing for a television series, and described other jobs that would be realistic first steps toward that goal, such as working as a production assistant. Then he listed what he could do to meet the basic needs of employers. Finally, he exposed the attributes that add value, those qualities that distinguish a good from a great employee.

For example, as a psychology student, I had strong statistical skills. Anyone looking for a screenwriter job can write. Most of them cannot write on numbers. By highlighting her quantitative skills in a way that showed how they were applied in that environment, she created detonators that make it easier for a prospective employer to see the benefit of hiring her over another candidate.

3. Build assets. You have skills: a set of assets. As you search for job listings, make note of the skills employers are looking for and the words they use to describe them. Be sure to use those same words on your resume so that you appear on the search engines. If you don’t have them now, this parenthesis is a good time to build them.

Volunteering can also be especially valuable at this time. Many charities need it, from food banks to animal shelters. Volunteering shows its value and initiative. And it will make you feel good both mentally and physically.

Volunteering can also be great for your (budding) career. Provide opportunities to use and develop your skills. Plus, volunteering helps you get out and do something. Every person you meet has a social network that can help you find a job.

Still in the running of the bulls? Be creative. What are your online and social media skills? Searching for contacts, mentoring, helplines, and providing services to vulnerable people are needs that can be met by volunteers who work remotely.

4. Be flexible. The skills you have can be applied in many different places. However, because opportunities are so few, you may have to think creatively to find that match between an employer’s needs and their skill set. I experienced that in my own career. Graduating during a recession, I applied the skills I’d developed as an interior architect, juggling details, managing complex data, and keeping contractors on tight schedules, to a job as an editorial assistant for a scientific journal. Ultimately, that led to a career in psychological research.

5. Recognize the limits of what you can do. It’s hard to remember that there are things you just can’t control. Don’t punish yourself because your transition to the job market is not going well. Focus your energy on doing the best you can in the situation you find yourself in.

I have a student who really exemplifies this approach. When the semester started, Zach Arfa was preparing to enter the job market. He has an impressive resume, complemented by an exceptional portfolio that shows off his skills. He applied for positions as an environmental activist and community organizer. Then the pandemic struck. At this point, all those employers replied that, given the uncertainty of the times, they are not hiring at this time.

But I have faith that it will get through this, because it’s tough. He has taken advantage of all the resources he could find. Not only did she sign up for the workshop we offered to build a strong personal brand, but she called the presenter and asked her to critique and refine her resume and online presence. She participated in a business incubator to fund a nonprofit organization that she had helped build. In doing so, he consolidated his value to that organization, learned new skills, and introduced himself to a network of powerful alumni.

He identified the people he wanted to work with and asked how he could prepare for the positions in his organizations. Doing so gave him an opportunity to discuss his background and abilities and show his initiative without making a direct job application.

Being tough doesn’t mean you’re having an easy time, you still don’t have a job. Nor does it necessarily mean that he will do as well in a few years as he would have if he had graduated with the Class of 2019, when the U.S. had an unemployment of 3.6%. But your commitment to taking meaningful action improves your chances of getting over this. That kind of small advantage can make a big difference in the long run.

Resilience is an environmental quality

It is important to remember that resilience is not only a quality of the person, but also a quality of the environment. And colleges and universities can help build resilience. In addition to listing jobs and organizing career fairs, both faculty and career service offices can help students write and polish their resumes and cover letters. Many professional service offices can also work with graduates to practice virtual and real interview skills and polish their phone presence.

They can also help college seniors access alumni networks through services like Handshake. New graduates can provide perspective and practical advice, and older students can also provide networking opportunities.

If your institution does not offer the service you want, ask. For example, request a session on LinkedIn, a workshop on creating a personal brand, or a session on how to light up and dress for success at Zoom. Professional services are often eager to help, as your success is what makes them look good.

Parents can also build resilience. This is a difficult time for parents, as many experience pride in their graduates’ achievement, ambivalence about graduates moving home, and worrying about their children’s ultimate success. The best thing parents can do is be supportive, positive, and patient.

If you are a parent, acknowledge that the difficulties of finding a job will be normative this year, not an exclusive problem of your children. Listen to their frustrations first, without trying to solve their problems. Offer concrete suggestions, present them to helpful people you meet, correct when requested, and be encouraging. Remember that not even the most enthusiastic job seeker can look for a job twelve hours a day.

He praises the constant and regular effort and tries not to ask them, for the fifth time today, if they have already heard from that interview. I bet they’ll tell you when they do.

