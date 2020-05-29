Editor’s Note: Susannah Hills is a pediatric airway surgeon at New York Presbyterian Hospital and at Columbia University Medical Center. She is also an assistant professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. The opinions expressed in this comment are yours. Read more opinion at CNNe.com/opinion

. – I barely recognized her as she sat in the hospital chair, smiling, talking, and dining with a tray. Then I noticed her long brown braids and pink now splintered manicure, and I remembered her clearly.

I met “Valerie” (not her real name) two weeks ago when she was sedated, unanswered, in one of our makeshift beds in the intensive care unit where there was an operating table. As an ENT surgeon at Columbia University, I was there with our team to perform their tracheostomy, a procedure in which a breathing tube is placed on a patient’s neck and the one removed from their mouth, paving the way for them to patient is more comfortable, wakes up and gradually comes off the ventilator

Years of research in intensive care units have taught doctors that performing a tracheostomy helps patients leave life support and leave the ICU faster, and it also lowers the death rate if done properly.

Patients are placed on the ventilator in a moment of despair. While it’s too early to comment on the impact amid the covid-19 outbreak, tracheostomy, a procedure we’re increasingly doing for patients who survive long enough to resist surgery, is a sign of hope.

“Valerie” looked much older then, asleep, with the breathing tube coming out of the side of her mouth. The only clues to her identity were the long braids and her pink nails. Now she has the tracheostomy tube that we put on her neck with a cap, because she no longer needs it to help her breathe. I’ll be back to remove that breathing tube in just a few days.

She is one of our first patients who had her tracheostomy tube removed. Many, many more are still in the ICU, trying to get out of the ventilator.

In the last month, 150 tracheotomies were performed in our hospital for patients with covid-19, almost double what we would normally do in an entire year. Our data shows that about 40% of these patients have already been removed from the ventilator. We hope there will be many more in the coming weeks.

As we drop from the peak of new covid-19 cases here in New York City, airway surgeons like myself are reaching our own peak of patients, and tracheotomies. And with the increase, new questions have arisen. How will we have the workforce and resources to perform all of these procedures? And how do we deal with what may be hundreds of patients later?

Our operating rooms have been converted to ICUs. Many of our surgeons, anesthesiologists, and residents have been reassigned to care for patients in the ICU. Each patient requires special care to ensure that their tracheostomy tube does not become blocked and obstruct their breathing. There may also be other complications, such as bleeding and skin wounds.

In normal times, these patients would be in units with qualified nurses used to caring for them. Today, the level of experience and comfort of professionals caring for these airway patients varies and the number of tracheostomy patients is 10 times our normal volume.

The covid-19 pandemic is teaching us that we have limits and that we cannot do it alone.

That is why we have come together throughout my hospital system to form a tracheostomy care team specifically for the dozens, possibly hundreds, of patients that we will have to care for in the coming weeks. The team includes airway surgeons, thoracic surgeons, critical care surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care physicians, speech and language pathologists, and respiratory therapists.

We have also been talking to colleagues across the country and in different parts of the world, learning from each other’s experiences and sharing practices that seem to work. Email reports of early experiences with covid-19 from hospitals in China, Iran, and Italy were widely distributed among hospitals around the world. Virtual conferences of surgeons at the various epicenters of the virus were also shared. In fact, Vanderbilt University organized a videoconference presented by Italian ENT surgeon Dr. Daniele Marchioni, which was attended by more than 200 airway surgeons in the USA. and weekly Zoom meetings are bringing professionals together here in the states to share information and knowledge.

We are all from different specialties, and we are not necessarily used to working together or doing things the same way. In particular, surgeons are known to follow our own practice patterns. But these times require cohesion more than ever.

At our hospital, we have put aside our individual preferences, created guidelines and standardized practices that make the equipment work. For example, on a typical day in the midst of this outbreak, rotating and anesthetic surgical teams go from patient to patient, sometimes up to seven or eight, surgically entering the airways and placing the tracheostomy tube next to their bed. .

The other members of the surgical team, along with medical assistants and residents, go from bed to bed, monitoring patients who have already had surgery, making sure their tubes are safe and have the supplies they need nearby.

Now, we are finally seeing patients who are well enough to have their tracheostomy tubes removed. In the afternoons, we have “rounds of decannulation” where we check to see who is ready to have the breathing tube removed. We put a cap on the tracheostomy tubes of those who are prepared, and if this goes well, we remove the tube completely.

We are going through this pandemic as a team, working together across the hospital system, across the country and around the world. The bridges we are building will last long after we beat the virus.

After weeks of relentless attack of the coronavirus and patients spiraling downward, we are seeing the sickest begin to emerge. Like “Valerie,” it seems we can all start breathing again, at least a little.

