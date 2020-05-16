The British government’s fiasco in the coronavirus crisis is becoming more and more obvious. And with new labor leader Keir Starmer, the opposition finally has someone capable of exposing the prime minister’s flaws, says Birgit Maass. : “We have the highest number of deaths in Europe and the second largest in the world: how in the name of the heavens could this be achieved?” Asked Keir Starmer.

“As a crisis manager, Boris Johnson fails”

The new opposition leader is courteous, clear and touches the heart of the matter: the United Kingdom decided too late to impose curfews; is late with testing and surveillance of the new coronavirus; neglects nursing staff in hospitals and nursing homes, not providing them with enough protective clothing.

It is too early for international comparisons, the figures are not yet definitive, argues Johnson, evoking “British good and solid common sense”. But to no avail, Starmer’s questions resembled an interrogation, after all, he learned the trade in his days as attorney general. Within minutes, he exposed the conservative prime minister’s weaknesses at the Prime Minister’s Questions weekly convention.

Almost without exception, it is clear how little Johnson prepares. His strengths are not the details: he is a master of the show, a bear as good-natured as his clever tirades, which the British elected because, exhausted after the endless discussion about Brexit, they were eager for optimism and a spirit of change.

As a crisis manager, however, Johnson fails. He is not a judicious statesman, with a vision of the future and common sense. He is impulsive, careless, and it almost cost him his life: even at the beginning of March, when the crisis was already shaking the continent, he proudly declared that he had just shaken hands with many in a hospital, also with patients with covid-19.

He allowed big events to continue, such as rugby games, even going to watch one – alongside his pregnant partner. Asked by a journalist how to protect himself, he laughed sarcastically. A little later, he was seriously ill, had to be hospitalized and receive oxygen.

Until then, Johnson had not taken the danger seriously, but his attitude changed with the fight against the disease. In recent weeks, the government has hastily tried to make up for its omissions. However, there is still not enough protective clothing for doctors and nurses, more than 100 of them have died. In homes for the elderly, the pandemic raged for weeks, almost unimpeded, costing the lives of almost 10,000 elderly and debilitated individuals so far. And there are still great difficulties with the tests.

Sars-Cov-2 poses enormous challenges for every government. And in the UK there are also achievements, such as the so-called “Nightingale hospitals”, set up practically out of nowhere within a few weeks, with the help of the Armed Forces (although nobody could know that, in the end, they would hardly be used ).

The public health system has also largely withstood the pressure due to the coronavirus, largely thanks to the altruistic engagement of staff, buying mouth and eye protection at construction material stores and improvising aprons with garbage bags.

Now the number of new contagions has receded, and confinement will be relaxed. But since so many mistakes happened in the beginning, the government is now careful. Many Britons look with envy at the continent, where restaurants and hotels are being opened, citizens may even dream of holidays in the mountains or in the South. For Britons, trips abroad are out of the question: it is not even known whether it will be possible spend the holidays in a gravel beach on the English coast.

But flexibilisations also pose more questions than they create clarity in the UK. Why, for example, instead of being mandatory, is it just a friendly recommendation to wear masks on public transport? Videos circulate on social networks in which train passengers share tight spaces, and only half wear a mask. Why can housekeepers and nannies get back to work, but grandparents can’t see their grandchildren? Government guidelines remain vague, in part contradictory.

It also fell badly that Johnson hastened with the relief of the quarantine without reaching an agreement with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and therefore in England different rules apply from the rest of the country.

Even the most enthusiastic admirers of the good-natured prime minister among conservative commentators now turn against London. It was recently read in the Daily Telegraph, Johnson’s little fanclub newspaper, that his crisis management was a catastrophe.

Boris Johnson won the elections just over half a year ago, and his government has a significant majority, standing firmly in office. Labor leader Keir Starmer will still have many chances to unmask his opponent.

