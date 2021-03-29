OPINION | Alas, what a shame when love breaks or wears out! The case of JLo and ARod

Editor’s note: Mari Rodríguez Ichaso has been a contributor to Vanidades magazine for several decades. He is a specialist in fashion, travel, gastronomy, art, architecture and entertainment. Film producer and style columnist for CNN en Español. The opinions expressed in this column are solely his own. Read more opinion pieces at cnne.com/opinion.

(CNN Spanish) – Knowing that Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez are working to resolve the problems in their relationship – as they have reported in their own press release – makes me very sad! Although I am not surprised.

Recently – in January 2021 – she said in an interview with Elle magazine that the wedding had been postponed. And I immediately thought that not everything was rosy between Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez! But even so I did not imagine that after 4 years of intense romance the moment of crisis was about to arrive.

But — beginning to philosophize about love and life — I doubt very much in the ‘eternal’ and total love happiness in this very difficult world in which we live. Life is not the same as it was in the time of our mothers and grandmothers. And the expectations and pressures are huge and very complex in this 21st century! I think that with the coexistence so united and inseparable that this couple has had, there are few great passions and romances that survive how difficult modern ‘everyday life’ is. And even more so with the anxiety – and uncertainty – of the pandemic year that we have all experienced!

I have known Jennifer for many years, and very shortly before the pandemic I interviewed her in New York and she told me (lowering her voice, like “between us”) that she was very happy. And I believed it because she looked radiant, never stopped smiling, much softer in character and even genuinely loving. She is a disciplined woman, self-directed to what she wants from her life and ‘to take up arms’. And when we talked I saw her happier and “relaxed” than ever! Gloriously blissful.

That is why I sincerely hope that this couple does not break up, it seems to me that they are made for each other! And they share so many things! And since nobody knows anything, the reasons for these problems – and rumors of jealousy or possible infidelity – are pure speculation.

On the other hand, I think that maybe in this it counts that Jennifer has not been very lucky in love … That happens a lot and there are no rules to say why some women are lucky and others are not! Once another very famous woman I interviewed told me: “It’s all a matter of pure ‘luck’. How to roll the dice… There is no other explanation! ”.

And maybe that’s why Jennifer López has had 3 marriages – Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Chris Judd (2001-2003) and Marc Anthony (2004-2014) – and several great romances, like the one she had with P. Diddy in 1999. to 2001 and a formal engagement (almost marriage) with Ben Affleck, who may have been the great love of her life, from 2002 to 2004. And neither worked, although according to my own brother Leon Ichaso (who directed them in the film « El Cantante »)“ the love of her life is Marc Anthony and I would not doubt that one day they will be together again ”. I don’t know what to make of it, although you never know!

But going back to today, a breakup would be a shame too, because their children – 13-year-old twins Max and Emme from Jennifer with Marc Anthony – and Alex’s two teenagers, – Natasha, 16 and Ella, 12 years— they are so close that for 4 years they have formed a great family. It is a lovely and idyllic image to see them sharing everyone together. And although —if they cannot resolve the conflicts that they may face and maintain friendship and contact— that fraternal relationship would no longer be the same.

Maybe we have some new news in the next few days? I hope they are happy.