Operators trust that Chile will achieve gradual rate hike

(Bloomberg) – Bond traders are betting that Chile will successfully overcome the challenge facing the world’s central banks: how to curb inflation without derailing the economic recovery.

The central bank surprised traders on Wednesday by starting its cycle of tightening monetary policy accompanied by a markedly “dovish” statement in which it said it will take a gradual approach to further hikes, keeping them low enough to stimulate growth during the next two years. The statement echoed Brazil’s central bank opening move in March, when officials said they planned to tighten policy, but keeping rates below the bank’s neutral level. At the time, this move was widely rejected by traders, a skepticism that turned out to be well founded when rising inflation forced policymakers to change their mantra.

However, investors in Chile are betting that the country could follow a different path. Chilean bonds rallied on Thursday, sending the yields of those due in 2032 down 23 basis points to 4.34%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The peso was down 1%, the biggest drop among the 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, as the swap market priced in lowered rate hike expectations.

The move placed Chile in the growing ranks of central banks that are backing down on stimulus amid rising growth and inflation, including those in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey.

The message from Chile’s monetary policy makers shows the balance they are trying to strike between assuring investors that price increases will remain under control and ensuring that the recovery continues. That has set the stage for a possible reversal in financial markets should economic data support a more restrictive stance in the coming months by suggesting that the nation’s economy is in danger of overheating.

The confidence shown in Chile’s central bank is likely due to the country’s history of avoiding the crippling rounds of hyperinflation that once gripped other Latin American countries.

Wednesday’s hike left the central bank’s key rate at 0.75%, lower than any of its Latin American peers. The measure was considered largely preventive, considering that operators see inflation at 3.4% in one year and 3.1% in 24 months, both well within the bank’s 2-4% range, according to the central bank survey.

Operators are now considering that Chile’s key rate, now at 0.75%, will be at 2.17% in six months. That’s below expectations from 2.34% previously, a significant change during a few hours of trading.

In the foreign exchange market, the peso’s decline ties in what had been a major rally since April, fueled in part by high copper futures prices and the expectation that rates would rise. That leaves the currency ready to outperform its Andean counterpart, the Colombian peso, whose central bank was unanimous in not moving the key rate, despite the fact that both central banks have the same target ranges and inflation in Colombia is only 0, 2% year-over-year lower than your neighbor’s.

Chile has also benefited from its higher credit rating, its effective vaccination campaign against covid-19 and the lower volatility of currencies and bonds.

