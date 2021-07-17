Operators think that if there is a growth peak, money can go back to technology. Small companies the worst stops.

Expectations that the recovery in the US economy will slow in the second half weigh on small caps, forcing fund managers to look for companies that can continue to make profits in a slower growth environment.

The Russell 2000 Index, which tracks the smallest companies, has underperformed the S&P 500 in each of the past four months. Investors withdrew nearly $ 108 million from the iShares Russell 2000 index exchange fund during the week ending July 14, the third consecutive week of outflows that totaled nearly $ 965 million and represented the ETF’s longest losing streak since April.

Small-cap stocks have been among the beneficiaries of the so-called reflation trade, which also saw investors gambling on stocks in banks, energy companies, and other economically sensitive companies and lightening positions in US Treasuries. In the face of expectations of a powerful economic rebound. The Russell 2000 is up 11.6% this year, compared to 16.3% for the S&P 500.

Some now believe that the rebound has run its course and that the economy will slow down in the coming months, causing a shift toward the high-growth and tech stocks that have led markets for the past decade.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, rose on Friday but remained near their lowest levels since February. In testimony to Congress earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said rising inflation is likely to be transitory and that the US central bank will continue to support the economy, adding to the pressure. on returns.

“We may have passed the peak of fear of inflation and also the peak of optimism about growth,” said Brian Jacobsen, investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

His company has reduced its overweight to small caps and is now neutral in this asset class, on expectations that the economic boom from the coronavirus recovery will be short-lived.

Fund managers have generally unmade their bullish bets on small caps relative to large caps, returning to levels last seen in October 2020, before the announcement of the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines helped. to fuel a massive rally in cyclicals and small caps, according to a global survey of fund managers by BofA Research.

Low bond yields will likely continue to weigh on small caps as investors opt for income streams like dividend stocks rather than looking for capital gains, said Lamar Villere, a portfolio manager at Villere & Co.

“People are trying to find whatever returns they can and that is detrimental to small caps. Right now there is huge demand from clients for first-class dividend-paying securities because it’s the only place where you can get any kind of return, ”he said.

His company has not added any new positions in small caps in the past six months, instead adding companies such as media giant Viacom Inc. to its portfolios.

Investors will get additional clues about the degree of expansion of the US economy in the coming week from data showing new home construction on Tuesday and an index of leading economic indicators on Thursday.

Netflix and Twitter are also expected to release their latest quarterly results next week, allowing investors to better understand how the reopening of the economy has affected revenue growth.

Signs that high inflation will persist longer than the Federal Reserve expects could bolster small caps, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group.

Overall, the Russell 2000 should see 50% earnings growth in FY2021, compared to 44% earnings growth for the large-cap S&P 500, according to Jefferies.

This higher growth rate and elevated valuations of the S&P 500 could turn small caps into an opposing option for the rest of the year, according to Saira Malik, Nuveen’s global equity investment director, who said she has been adding financial securities waiting for the 10-year Treasury yield to end the year close to 2%.

“We definitely think it will be more difficult in the second half, but there will be some permanence of inflation and that would be good for small caps,” he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Raissa Kasolowsky)