Oil market operators are struggling to find enough ships, train cars, caves and pipelines to store fuel, as conventional storage facilities have been quickly filled amid abundant supply and declining demand due to the coronavirus.

A sticker says “crude oil” on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, USA 11/22/2019 REUTERS / Angus Mordant

Dozens of tankers have been chartered in the past few days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, acting as floating stocks, as tanks on land are already full or reserved, according to traders and data from shipping agencies.

The volume adds to the 130 million barrels of crude oil already stored in a floating manner, sources added.

It is difficult to assess all of the world’s oil storage capacity, but signs that the limit is being reached are increasingly obvious. The increase in marine storage is an indicator, as it is more expensive than onshore storage and can be technically complex.

On land, storage in the United States is filling up quickly, with inventories at 518.6 million barrels at this time, close to a historic high. The Cushing distribution center in Oklahoma will be effectively full by May, according to operators.

In this way, producers, refineries and traders are adopting more unusual tactics, such as the storage of oil and fuels in train wagons in the northeastern United States and in disused pipelines.

In Europe, the northwestern continent’s storage and refining center still has space to fill, but industry experts indicate that most of the remaining capacity has already been reserved.

Salt caves in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries are also either crowded, or fully booked.

“We are working with the strangest storage locations, very difficult locations, where there are operational restrictions,” said Krien van Beek, broker at ODIN – RVB Tank Storage Solutions in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

“Even the train cars will be piled with products,” added a US-based broker, who asked to remain anonymous.

