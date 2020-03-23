Operative and detained: one of the owners of the cereal company Vicentin violated the quarantine and went sailing on his luxurious yacht

Sources of the investigation confirmed to this media that Gustavo Nardelli, one of the main executives of Vicentín, one of the main agro-exporting companies in the country that is in preventive bankruptcy proceedings, having to face one of 1,350 million dollars, He spent part of the mandatory quarantine on his luxury yacht called “Champagne”.

The same was intercepted this Monday by Prefectural personnel in the waters of the Paraná River, near Rosario, while they were carrying out security and control tasks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and they detained their two crew members for violating the mandatory quarantine.

As reported by the Prefecture in a statement, “the officers detected that a yacht was at anchor at kilometer 426 of the aforementioned river. When boarding it, they verified that it was manned by a man and a woman. ”

Although the Prefecture did not report the identities of the detainees, sources in the investigation confirmed to this newspaper that one of the detainees is Gustavo Nardelli, Director of the Vicentín company, and also president of the Puerto Rosario Terminal.

As a result of this fact, Federal Court No. 4 intervened in the case, in charge of Dr. Marcelo Martin Bailaque, who ordered the hijacking of the boat and the house arrest of those involved for violating the decree establishing the mandatory national quarantine to protect Argentines against the pandemic.

Although so far there are not too many details, detainees could be charged with the crime of “disobedience and an attack on public health”.

In mid-February, the federal prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita charged Nardelli, the former head of Banco Nación during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, Javier González Fraga, already Alberto Padoán, another shareholder and member of the Vicentin family for alleged irregularities in loans granted to that cereal company.

According to what this medium could know, heThe boat was detained at noon by the Prefecture after receiving a court order, and the operation was carried out in the area known as Paraná Viejo.

Recent work by the Rosario Stock Exchange shows that Vicentín was one of the largest exporters of the complex with the greatest weight in Argentine foreign trade, when analyzing the Sworn Declarations of Foreign Sales of grains, legumes, flours and vegetable oils reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, and on the eve of formally closing the 2018/19 soybean campaign on March 30. In the list of companies that exported the most, Vicentín was ranked number six with 8.4 million tons, or 9% of total agro-industrial external sales.

It must be remembered that the total debt of Vicentín of 1.35 billion dollars is divided between USD 1 billion from banks and the rest to companies in the agricultural sector. Banco Nación is the main creditor of the company with $ 18,000 million, followed by Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires with $ 1,600 million and BICE with $ 5 million.