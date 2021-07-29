Operational flow of airport groups ‘takes off’ in the second quarter

July 28, 2021 | 5:40 pm

Editor’s Note: This text was first published on July 22 at 5:22 pm (Mexico City time) and is updated with the quarterly reports from GAP and OMA

The demand for travel due to the reopening of activities and the decrease in COVID-19 infections gave a boost to the results of the airport groups in the second quarter of the year.

GAP

During the period ended June 30, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s operating cash flow (EBITDA) grew 1,949%, to 2,797 million pesos.

GAP operates 14 airports in the Pacific region, including those in Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta and La Paz, in addition to two in Jamaica. In total, the complexes registered a 562.6% increase in passenger traffic, compared to the same period in 2020.

Revenues at Mexico’s airports increased 481.6% annually due to the greater influx, according to the financial report sent this Wednesday to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

As international passenger traffic accelerates and business traffic recovers, the Company estimates that it will be closer to reaching the prepandemic revenue level.

said the company

GAP’s revenues grew 345% to 3.051 million pesos, while the company reported a net profit of 1.301 million, after the loss of 946 million in the second quarter of last year.

OMA

The operating flow of Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA) increased 5.132%, to 1.308 million pesos.

OMA traffic grew 679% annually, totaling 4.5 million passengers, although it was 23.9% lower than the traffic registered in the second quarter of 2019.

The airports with the highest traffic recovery compared to the year prior to the pandemic were those located in Mazatlán, Durango, Reynosa, Ciudad Juárez and Culiacán. In total, OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in nine states of the country.

During the second quarter of the year, passenger traffic at OMA airports continued its recovery trend in relation to the same period of 2019, derived from greater mobility in the country allowed by the epidemiological traffic light

highlighted the group

The offer of seats increased 410% year-on-year, however, compared to the same period of 2019 it decreased 23.6% mainly due to the number of routes suspended by airlines.

The recovery was driven by domestic passengers, as the traffic of these travelers grew 610% annually, while international passenger traffic increased 17.8 times.

OMA’s revenues increased 243.5%, to stand at 2,181 million pesos, while it reported a net profit of 620 million, compared to the loss of 180 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Asur

In the period ended in June, Asur’s EBITDA grew 4,789.2%, to 2,502.8 million pesos.

Asur, which operates nine airports in Mexico, six in Colombia and another in Puerto Rico, attributed the increase to the fact that total traffic increased 13.5 times, to 12 million passengers, reflecting the impact of the health crisis in the same period last year .

The greatest increase in traffic was observed in Mexico, with an annual growth of 1,346.6%, to 7.3 million passengers, thanks to increases of 7.6 times in domestic travelers and 51.1 times in international ones.

However, the company is still far from recovering the levels prior to the pandemic, since traffic decreased 14.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019, with falls in the airports of Mexico and Colombia, but an increase in that of Puerto Rico.

Passenger traffic in Asur’s three countries of operations began to decline in the second half of March 2020 and continued to decline dramatically in the airport network in the following months, although year-on-year decreases have been progressively smaller since June 2020

said the company

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 registered an increase of 139.3%, to 4,229.3 million pesos. While the net profit was 1,231.6 million pesos, compared to the loss of 520.3 million in the same period of 2020.

At the beginning of July, Asur announced that in the sixth month of the year transported 566,402 people, an annual increase of 822.5%, a result similar to the OMA and GAP.