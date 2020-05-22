An awkward interview, a welcoming video and a ‘meh’ performance. And so, to repeat for each contestant. A soporific gala where the spectators were as excited as the plants that covered the stage

When they said that with the coronavirus “nature recovers what is its own”, I did not imagine that they were referring to Operation Triumph. Yesterday the program returned and, so that the stage was not so empty, they filled the audience’s moat with plants as if it were a tropical jungle. The good thing is that thanks to them they did not miss the public: the plants had the same expressiveness and emotion that most of the spectators had from our houses.

The effort to try to revive the program and give us entertainment is commendable, but also quite tragic. To begin with somewhere, it was difficult to assume the forced attempt to demonstrate what the world will be like in the new normality with social distance and masks, which reached its critical moment when Roberto Leal, the presenter, interviewed the contestants at a meter away. Samantha, who is a little deaf, had to tell him: “I can’t hear you.”

Then there were the dancers marking very difficult choreos with their masks on: if it is hard for me to go out in the morning with the bike at speed, I will ride with the mask, I don’t want to imagine what these dancers are, panting with a piece of cloth covering their face. Of course, Roberto Leal joined the dance of Nia, another contestant, without a mask. He did it for a few seconds to make fun, but he was dancing without covering his face, demonstrating that the dancers could have gone out without doing it and that this protection measure was more show and prop than anything else because everyone has been tested and not they should be infected.

There were more moments than demonstrate how rare it will make us adapt to “the new normal”: Recorded images and audios of fans from their homes, a kind of strange Big Brother fan that reinforces the idea of ​​the contestants’ confinement as a prison. They are supposed to have external contacts canceled, one of the bases of the contest to prevent participants from talking to anyone (not even the dancers) so that they do not know what the outside world thinks of them. But it has lost all meaning. Since they made a stop for the covid and had to go home, they already know what the public thinks of them behind the screens. And although Noemí Galera, director of the academy, says that now “she sees the same boys as when they left the academy”, from the public we don’t see it that way.

For example, going back to Samantha. He knows it has become a meme, and now he exaggerates it even more. What if dinner with Flavio and his romantic relationship (a subject that aroused much gossip on Twitter), that if he declares his love for Fernando Simón (the fashion meme), etc. It is giving what the public wants. The rest are the same: they are self-aware of what they can offer and they force it. If only they knew how to act a little better and we believed that this is their new personality and not an attempt to be relevant to tweet about them …

And, beware, although it seems like a criticism of Samantha, it is also time to thank her for giving us the only drinkable moment of the galas. It is the most (or only) funny. The boys of this edition are, in general, quite bland in the interviews (and they are garnering all kinds of controversies since the edition began). Luck also for Roberto Leal, who is excellent in his work as a promoter and who saves most conversations with the triumphant.

According to Esther Mucientes, an opinioner on El Mundo, most of the videos that showed how the week has gone to the contestants were all the same, only treating their rebind to the academy. They were “dozens of videos of the same thing, that could make us think that at some point we would get tired, but the rhythm of the gala, the rhythm of Roberto Leal, managed to ensure that, although repetitive, it was not tiresome or heavy, “he says.

However, I am not going to agree with him. Yes, it is true that Roberto Leal saved the rhythm well, but dozens of the same videos were a torpor. There was a moment when I went for a walk taking advantage of the fact that until eleven o’clock you can go out and, after 15 minutes on the street, I asked my roommates what I had missed and they told me: “literally nothing”. I kept watching the show and the first thing I thought was, “But are they still like this?”.

The summary of the gala: the same fifteen minutes repeated for two hours. Uncomfortable interview, welcome video and meh performance. Repeat for each contestant. OT had been dying for a long time, it is only necessary to see the criticism on Twitter when they announced that the edition was renewed, saying that they were trying to squeeze out a format that did not give more of itself, which resulted in lousy audiences: the best data of this edition (13.0% share), not even the worst edition of Amaia and Aitana (15.5% share, with an average of 19.7% for the entire edition). Yesterday he stayed with 11.1%, very sad for a comeback gala. Perhaps it is a sign that as much as we want, adapting to this new normal will not be easy. Not even for OT.

