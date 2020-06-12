The ‘Operation Triumph’ contest comes to an end, after being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. This Wednesday the final gala will be held from which the winner of this edition will appear. The five finalists this year are Nia, Hugo, Eva, Anaju and Flavio, and again the public will decide who is the winner of the musical ‘talent’ presented by Roberto Leal.

Five contestants, Nia, Hugo, Eva, Anaju and Flavio, will fight for victory in the last gala of ‘Operación Triunfo’. The winner of the previous edition, Famous The witness will yield to the winner in a night that will also feature the performances of Lola Indigo and Van Gogh’s Ear.

The final of ‘OT 2020’ will also have other very special guests, the 16 contestants of the edition. Together they will sing ‘Díselo a la vida’, by Rafa Romera, and ‘Sal de mí’, composed by the 16 artists with Andrés Suárez.

The five finalists will star in the beginning of the final gala with a medley of the songs they performed at Gala 0 of ‘OT 2020’: Nia will sing again ‘I like it’ by Cardi B and Bad Bunny; Hugo ‘Lobos’ by Leiva; Eva will repeat Chubby Checker’s ‘Let’s Twist Again’; Anaju ‘Catalina’ by Rosalía and Flavio ‘Your Man’ by Josh Turner.

Afterwards, they will do their solo performances: Nia with ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera; Hugo with ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons; Eva will sing Birdy’s “People Help the People”; Anaju will defend ‘7 rings’ by Ariana Grande, and Flavio, ‘Death of Bachelor’ by Paninc! At The Disco. After these performances, the lines will be blocked and two contestants will be left out of the fight to become the winner of ‘OT’.

The lines will be re-unlocked to choose the final winner. In this phase of the program, the 3 finalists will perform their singles, created during their stay at the Academy: Nia: ‘8 wonders’; Hugo: ‘Demons’; Eva: ‘Dumb’; Anajú: ‘I will go’ and Flavio: ‘Calm’.

Famous, winner of ‘OT 2018’, returns to present his second single, ‘Hoy no ya’. The artist leaves urban style behind to show us his most romantic side, with a pop ballad that has an R&B / soul and gospel touch that speaks of lost love. ‘Today is no longer’ is that song with which anyone can feel identified and in which Famous shows the vocal range that made him a winner.

Lola Indigo He also returns to ‘OT’ to present his new song ‘Mala Cara’, which will be available tomorrow on platforms, and ‘4 besos’, a theme that accumulates more than 20 million views, is a platinum record in Spain and his video clip exceeds 13 million views. Since his time in the program, his artistic career has been on the rise with achievements, among which 6 platinum and 1 gold record stand out; EMA2019 for best new Spanish artist 2019 and Revelation Artist Award The 40 Music Awards.

Van Gogh’s Ear returns to the stage with ‘Hug Me’, an epic prelude song that will soon become his new album. A demonstration of the unquestionable solvency of the Gipuzkoan quintet, which shines with a Leire Martinez huge and with a round instrumentation, in one of the most epic songs of the band.

On the OT YouTube channel, at 8:30 p.m., the pre-gala, with Belena Gaynor and Xènia Casado. From the parking access to the set, the live arrival of the contestants in a preview that will include interviews with members of the jury and videos of the rehearsals. ‘Ok Playz’, the current Playz program for the zeta generation, joins the celebration of the final of Operación Triunfo with a program in which they will be Ricky Merino, Joan Carles Capdevila and María Escarmientoas well as with Dave Zulueta, collaborator of the program. Also, on Thursday, Pablo Ibarburu and Gakian They will connect live with the Academy to chat with the winner and finalists of ‘OT 2020’.