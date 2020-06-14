Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Future Game Show was a good opportunity for different developers to show their gaming proposals. One of the ones featured in this event was Operation: Tango, a cooperative espionage project.

In its reveal trailer Operation Tanto was shown as a cooperative experience in which players will have the opportunity to be a spy or a hacker. Whatever they choose they will have to team up with another player to save the world.

At the moment, there are no further details on Operation Tango. So all we have to show you is his breakthrough breakthrough. You can check it out below:

