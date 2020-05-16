The digestion of the losses due to his bets on Valladolid-Valencia and Getafe-Villarreal was not easy for ex-soccer player Carlos Aranda, the alleged head of the Oikos match-fixing plot to obtain profits through the game. The afternoon and night of last May 18 he held several conversations in which he regretted having trusted Raúl Bravo, his alleged partner at the top of the plot, according to the police eavesdropping collected in the summary of the case to which he has had access EL PAÍS. Aranda had bet at least 10,000 euros on a linked move that predicted that Valencia and Getafe would win their matches. Valencia complied (0-2). Villarreal crushed the plenary in the 86th minute with a draw by Gerard Moreno (2-2).

Just after ten o’clock that Saturday night, Aranda was driving around Madrid with a cousin and a friend. They talk about the bump. Much of the conversations that appear in the summary come from a micro that the police decide to install, with judicial authorization, in the ex-soccer player’s car when they see the frequency with which he changes his mobile phone, and the habitual use he makes of encrypted terminals. . That night, after the games and after taking a nap, he reviews his mistakes in the car: “Although it is very reliable … Because if I’m not in the way, and the players are there, I don’t do that, because I have always done that with the players, without the players I do not, forget it. And here we have done nothing with the players. Raúl the only thing with the Valladolid … Well, you have not already sat with the Valladolid? Well, let’s do that ”, he laments.

That had been Aranda’s initial plan, to bet on Valencia’s victory, which was guaranteed both by the sporting situation and by the meeting that Bravo had with the blanquivioleta player Borja Fernández two days earlier in Pucela, and that the police registered in your follow-ups. Bravo arrived in Valladolid on Thursday, May 16 at 14:30 behind the wheel of a Mercedes class A, followed by several policemen. A little over an hour later, at 3:50 p.m., he began his return trip to Madrid, from which the researchers deduced that “Raúl Bravo went to the city of Valladolid with the sole purpose of meeting with Borja Fernández, who would be entrusted to influence the rest of the team’s players, in order to determine the outcome of the match ”against Valencia,“ all in exchange for a price that would be paid by the leaders of the organization ”.

That they believed had it controlled. “I have 100%,” Bravo had told him. However, according to a conversation intervened that same afternoon after the games, Bravo himself persuaded him to be more ambitious. “The best thing of all is that I knew only one bet, which was, which was that Valencia tied and won. I don’t know why Raúl put Getafe in my head, made me talk to people from Getafe and I shit on the dead, they told me there are only seven. And I knew that those seven, out of seven there were three in the field, I guarantee it, “says Aranda to his interlocutor.

It had not been the only management that the alleged leaders of the Oikos would have carried out with Getafe, according to police interventions. Once, according to Aranda’s version, they had secured Borja Fernández, Bravo points his influences towards footballers from the club in southern Madrid. Aranda also tells it in his car that night: “You are now going to speak to Paco Estévez, intermediary. Do you know what he has done? He has spoken to the other, the other has said yes and we have played a couple of players, drop the … the this, in case it slips, it takes 15,000 euros.

After seeing how his bet money had vanished, Aranda doubts that they actually had tied the Azulones player contest, something that he considers essential in this type of arrangement: “I tell you one thing, I have seen the game that and even if they had left Villarreal, really, Getafe did not … It is that he has had twenty occasions alone, in the first half and in the second half he has had two or three nothing more. A team that, which has to win, kills itself, ”complains Aranda. “Pay attention to me, that the bet or you are within the … or you are playing soccer or if it is not very difficult to find out 100% like this,” he says to one of his companions.

For the ex-soccer player from Malaga, it is a night of laments, a fall driven by greed: “At 2.10 you paid, ok. In the first half and in the second half. A 2.10 and that’s what happened. That’s the shit that happened. I said [a Raúl]: We are asshole, man, for abusing. To look for a fucking quota of 3, to abuse look at what we have done, ”he says to his interlocutor. At 2.10 only the victory of Valencia in Valladolid was paid. Profitability rose to 3 if the bet was combined with Getafe’s victory against Villarreal. It did not happen and he and the people he had counseled lost.

The day had started with very different feelings. Minutes before noon, also from his car, Aranda advises a friend about possible bets on the LaLiga matches that were going to start at 16:15. His first impulse is the simple path: “Brother, don’t start talking nonsense to me, okay? You wait for me to tell you what I am going to say: a quota of two and to take it up the ass, that’s it. Stop bullshit: how do you see this, how do you see the other. If you play it safe you play it safe; if you don’t do what you want ”.

Pay Borja Fernández

A minute later he receives a call and appears to be cautious. “Stop the nonsense, I really am telling you. Do you want to combine? Do you want to combine? ”, He says to his interlocutor, who replies:“ No, no, no, I’m going to do what you do ”. Immediately Aranda is more daring: “Look, brother, this is the first half, Valencia wins the first half and second, okay? Listen to me, who wins the first part and second, ok, that is, who wins the first part and that the party wins it too; not that he wins, that he has to score two goals in both parts, that he wins first and second. And that Getafe wins, that’s it. There is nothing else, ”he says.

Minutes later, Aranda seems to have forgotten his objections. He calls his cousin Maca, who works in one of the Luckia betting shops he owns in Malaga and gives him instructions to bet 10,000 euros: “When you finish, without anyone seeing you, you let him win Getafe and You combine it with Valencia’s win ”, he asks. “Do not say it out loud, Maca, that nobody can hear you, that if not everyone speaks in my room.” And he continues: “Put everything in and when I no longer let you put it in, you wait for the live show, okay, and you do the same, okay, all of that. No one can see you, Maca, no one, ”he insists.

Aranda loses that, plus his part of what they allegedly used to seduce Getafe to win, which is what he needed, plus “50,000.00 euros to Raúl Bravo to pay his share corresponding to Borja Fernández for the services provided to the organization criminal [del total de 100.000 que le habrían prometido]”, according to the police.

In the car, with his two companions, frustrated, he outlines the following steps: “Let’s see if this week I take the money from the classroom [puso a la venta el local de apuestas de El Palo], the 120,000 euros, I give Raúl 50, to give it to that unfortunate man now and to leave me alone now … And to live very calmly, “he says on a journey that leaves him with a more heartfelt conclusion:” Today I life has taught an experience that you do not see … Not because of the bet … I came to see my child, I did not come to gamble or go out or anything, I came to see my child. Well, I’ve been watching the fucking game all day long without paying attention to my child, ”he laments.

“Something is going to fall for sure; Second is not First, Second falls ”

The day after the crash of the losses of the Oikos plot due to the failed combined bet on Valladolid-Valencia and Getafe-Villarreal, the recorder installed by the police in the car of Carlos Aranda, one of the alleged leaders, continues to operate. It is half past eight in the afternoon and he is accompanied by his cousin, Carlos López Aranda Buitre, and a friend, Iván Alonso Barquilla.

Aranda continues to think about how to recover from the large losses suffered the previous afternoon, and how to help his friends, who usually follow his advice, recover. After the First competition, they still have Second games ahead.

—Barquilla: What do I do, Carlos, do I leave something in Bet just in case?

(…)

—Carlos: Something is going to fall for sure, come on, I have that for sure, I have that very clear. Second is not First, in Second it always falls.

—Buitre: You have to ask if anyone is allied, brother.

—Carlos: Don’t worry, of course he will have done …

—Buitre: Sure, sure, sure.

—Carlos: Because this one makes money … It always happens the same, before [ininteligible].

—Barquilla: It’s very dangerous, man. I bet once more and if I lose I never bet again.

However, it’s not all bad news that night. In their reports, the police also collect another fragment of conversation produced a couple of hours later in the car in which Aranda, Vulture and Barquilla are following: “Carlos tells them that today his game room in La Palmilla has been able to win between 30 -40 thousand euros, Iván asks him how much he has left of that, Carlos responding that about 17,000, 18,000 euros ”, summarize the agents.

“On Monday I am going to take off the phone, I am going to Movistar and I say, change my number, how much it is, it is over, I did not call myself Raúl Bravo, that nobody tells me anything,” Aranda proposed.

