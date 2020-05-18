About fifty men, two speedboats, ten rifles, and a suicide plan. The umpteenth attempt to overthrow Nicolás Maduro ended in a bizarre landing on two beaches near Caracas, Chuao and Macuto, and was deactivated in a matter of hours on May 3. The so-called Operation Gideon left at least seven dead and dozens of detainees, including former Venezuelan officers and two US mercenaries. But this episode, which is part of the warmongering climate encouraged by the most radical sector of the opposition to the Chavista regime, is only the epilogue to a long history. It runs between Colombia – whose intelligence and government services are questioned -, the United States and Venezuela, and it involves politicians, the military, businessmen, contractors, and security advisers. The result is a sample of the intelligence penetration capacity of the Bolivarian apparatus.

The raid on the Caracas coast two weeks ago is, so far, the most absurd chapter to try to destabilize the Maduro government. But it was not the only one. The account of what happened, reconstructed by EL PAÍS thanks to the testimonies of a dozen sources familiar with the facts, reflects the lack of control of a strategy resulting from a war of egos that, in short, has become a boomerang that has killed a blow to Juan Guaidó. The opposition leader rejects, without nuances, being involved and even having been aware of Operation Gideon, while the international and internal unrest within the opposition has only grown and a question has been repeated for two weeks: What will be the next surprise?

More information

“The fall of Nicolás Maduro has become a business, it is a matter of time.” The euphoria with which a person very close to Guaidó pronounced this phrase in February of last year, in a restaurant in Caracas, makes more sense with the passage of time. The opposition leader, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, had just returned from a tour of South America after crossing the border to attend the attempt to enter humanitarian aid through Colombia in one of the most tense political moments experienced. In Venezuela. Since then, there have been several approaches, at least four, of people or companies that present themselves under the euphemism of security companies, offering their services in one way or another to promote the fall of Maduro or strengthen what arose from it.

The hotbed of Cúcuta

To understand the premises of the latest conspiracies, one must travel to the border city of Cúcuta (Colombia) in the days leading up to February 23 of last year. The town was abuzz with political operators, uniforms, representatives of intelligence agencies from different countries, investors with interests in a transition in the neighboring country, aid workers and thousands, tens of thousands of people linked to the opposition. On the eve of that day, when the operation promoted by Bogotá, Washington and opposition to Chavismo to introduce trucks with humanitarian aid into Venezuela failed, a concert was held organized by British magnate Richard Branson. Then a key figure enters the scene in the latest plan against Maduro. This is Jordan Goudreau, a former member of the United States Special Forces, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and today a representative of the Florida-based private security firm Silvercorp. During those days Goudreau was in charge of protecting artists, but he also found fertile ground to try to do business.

At that time, Venezuela was experiencing days of political turmoil after Guaidó proclaimed himself president of the country in January, and various positions in the opposition ranks hinted at the possibility of forming a kind of private army to attempt a raid. Cúcuta was the epicenter of these movements. “Of the 1,700 men that Venezuela had in the shelters commissioned by the Colombian Government and managed by UNHCR [para recibir a venezolanos que querían salir del país]Only 163 were the ones who actually went from Venezuela to Colombia on the 23rd and the following days, ”says a source familiar with the movements of the deserting military. “The rest were military personnel, police, firefighters who were dispersed in America and even some in Europe. They were arriving simply because they thought an operation was going to be organized. ”

An ex-general with pretensions close to Chávez

But the expectations of these opponents who saw the possibility of launching an operation against Maduro were frustrated. Without leadership or leaders, they had no choice but to shut themselves up in these shelters. The only name that still resonated among them was that of Clíver Alcalá. This former general faithful to Hugo Chávez broke with Maduro in 2016 and went to Colombia. At least two sources who worked alongside him in the Venezuelan armed forces, and many others who have followed him closely from the political arena, describe him as “a charismatic person, with a lot of will, a lot of drive: from his time of active service He had a reputation as an abuser, diverted power, did not respect, acted with great fury and supported the regime in most of the excesses he had committed. “

A month and a half ago, in late March, Alcalá was formally accused by Washington of international drug trafficking. It was included in a list in which it appears next to the dome of Chavismo. The former general, who lived in Barranquilla, in the Colombian Caribbean, then decided to turn himself in to the DEA, but before he spoke publicly of a plot to overthrow Maduro that was organizing in Colombia and made reference to the seizure of an arsenal of weapons.

Alcalá was precisely the first to speak of a contract stipulated last October by Guaidó’s team with Jordan Goudreau and his company, Silvercorp, which would be behind the landing on the Caracas coast 15 days ago. Juan José Rendón, known as JJ, a controversial advisor to the opposition leader who has participated in campaigns by many Latin American politicians and to whom dark operations have always been attributed, admitted a few days ago that he had signed it. “It was an exploration to see the possibility of capture and delivery to justice of members of the regime,” acknowledged the consultant on CNN, who excused Guaidó before the appearance of his alleged signature on the same documents. Rendón, who came from the hand of Leopoldo López, resigned from his post, but the lukewarmness of the opposition leader, who accepted the resignation although at first avoided dismissing him despite internal pressure, has caused enormous unease in the opposition at what they consider the impossibility of breaking up with their boss.

The fact that Colombia – a country that shares with Venezuela more than 2,200 kilometers of border and destination of about 1.5 million Venezuelans who in recent years migrated in search of opportunities – was the base of operations a year ago to forge a The attempted coup in itself puts the magnifying glass on his authorities. By complicity or omission. Someone in the military chain of command must have been aware, at least up to a point. Although all of them, starting with the president, Iván Duque, flatly disassociated themselves from what happened and the government formally urged the opposition leaders in exile to inform them of each step. Doubts about whether a sector of Colombian intelligence close to former President Álvaro Uribe acted with the approval of this, but not that of Duque, gain strength over the weeks and due to the version of different sources, both Venezuelan and Colombian.

Those plans, in any case, were put into effect just after February 23, 2019. Alcalá, with funds from the opposition, began to organize training camps near the Colombian municipality of Riohacha, in the Caribbean department of La Guajira. . It is a sparsely populated territory in which desert, jungle and mountain mix that borders Venezuela and that he knows due to family ties and his past as commander in that region, where he strengthened ties with FARC guerrillas. The computers seized in 2008 from the then number two of the guerrilla, Raúl Reyes, revealed the closeness between Alcalá and Iván Márquez, chief guerrilla negotiator in Havana, today a dissident leader who broke with the peace accords.

Political operators

Meanwhile, in Caracas the pulse between Guaidó and Maduro intensified. The country was experiencing an unprecedented power crisis and another option took flight, which was handled in parallel. All the sources consulted agree that at all times there have been multiple plans on the table; few explain how the most absurd of all was the one that ended up developing. It was the riot of April 30, 2019. It had the objective of causing a breakdown of the armed forces and facilitating a transition stage with the participation of some senior Chavista officials. Like the other attempts, it failed and ended with an increase in tension and the release of Leopoldo López after spending three years in prison and almost two years under house arrest. The opposition leader and leader of the Popular Will party found shelter hours later in the residence of the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, where it still remains.

That operation was precipitated, according to at least two sources, due to the insistence of the Venezuelan Army major Javier Nieto Quintero, who was precisely the one who, together with Goudreau, claimed responsibility for the attempted maritime incursion two weeks ago. The failure of the April 2019 plan caused a riot. The former head of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) Cristopher Figuera, who participated in these events, fled to the United States after spending a few weeks in Colombia. “Military personnel were left without a father or mother. Those who were in Cúcuta were permanently isolated in their shelters and those who were with Clíver Alcalá were also isolated in the Riohacha camp. And those who were in Venezuela, of course, fearful of the government’s action due to the public control that was being carried out ”, summarizes an official.

What happened between April 2019 and May 2020? To begin with, two political operators close to Leopoldo López enter the scene. Already in mid-May of last year, Lester Toledo, who had been one of the coordinators of humanitarian aid, and Jorge Betancourt, organize meetings in Bogotá to explore possible actions. They did it, during those weeks, on at least three occasions. On the table was the plan that Goudreau was designing. The former North American military man initially proposed entering through the border lines, destroying the FARC and ELN groups, and later insisted on entering with 300 men along the coast through La Guaira.

But other sectors of the opposition aware of these plans considered them crazy from the start. “To conquer a beachhead, you must have a sufficient volume of fire and air cover, especially when you are getting into the center of Venezuelan military power. In La Guaira there is only the Marine infantry corps, but you have Caracas nearby and two very powerful infantry battalions that can decide any military operation, “says one of the sources consulted. The tenor of Goudreau’s assessments, according to some of those who knew him, gave the idea of ​​his detachment from reality: “Each one of my men is equivalent to 500 Venezuelan fighters.”

This ex-green beret participated in another meeting in June 2019. He was accompanied by a Puerto Rican named Lorenzo who acted as an interpreter and met with Clíver Alcalá, who was also with a translator, the Venezuelan lieutenant in exile Arturo Gómez Morantes. The attendees evaluated the cost of the operation, which at the beginning was around 700,000 dollars and later amounted to 1.8 and even 3 million.

The environment of Leopoldo López wanted to have the last word on the money raised, which generated tensions among those present. So much so that Toledo and Betancourt informed the next day of the need to remove Alcalá, since the former general was already sanctioned by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). They launched a proposal to Lt. Gómez Morantes for him to lead the raid. This, according to the sources consulted, recorded the conversation and sent it to Alcalá. And that is how the first fracture between the military and political sectors occurred. Contacted by EL PAÍS, Toledo assures that he never had anything to do with Alcalá and that he denounced him since he was elected deputy by the State of Zulia. In addition, it is completely disassociated from the final development of Operation Gideon on the Venezuelan coasts.

The former general had at that time no more than 70 men scattered in some of the La Guajira country houses, despite the fact that he publicly boasted of 300 soldiers. The lack of income deepened his discomfort. Those men did not have a healthy diet and some became ill from not having access to clean water, according to at least three people aware of the situation in the camps. Only later did he receive some funds and the situation improved. Alcalá even went so far as to buy T-shirts and sports shoes for training.

By then, in the summer of 2019, Jordan Goudreau was already installed in a house in the affluent north of Bogotá with at least four people: an American, a Puerto Rican, a Honduran and a Mexican.

The role of Colombian intelligence

One of the unknowns is the role of Colombian intelligence. According to the sources consulted, the abandonment of the camps and the design of the plan contributed to the relaxation of surveillance by the intelligence services of the United States and Colombia. However, at least Clíver Alcalá has been in contact with the Colombian National Intelligence Directorate (DNI) since his arrival in the country. In the final stretch of Juan Manuel Santos’ last term (2010-2018), he was received by General Juan Carlos Buitrago, then deputy director of the agency, and in May of last year he was caught in the middle of the celebration of a summit by Carlos Narváez , deputy director of operations, with whom he maintained a relationship for months.

At all times, according to various versions, Toledo and Betancourt boasted of contacts in the Colombian Government, with former President Álvaro Uribe or the then Colombian ambassador to the United States, Francisco Santos. The current head of the DNI was the head of the Military House during Uribe’s mandate. The most radical sector of the opposition is suspicious of Iván Duque, whom he attributes too much prudence on February 23, and considers himself more akin to the hardest wing of the Democratic Center, the party founded by Uribe. However, no evidence has been provided that these contacts occurred frequently or were fluid.

Doubts remain about whether someone in the government was informed and left the men of Alcalá and Goudreau to continue acting. In any case, regardless of the intensity of Colombia’s surveillance, the agents found a range of personalities who, at first, committed any type of conspiracy. “In Venezuela, all the conspiracies have failed for five reasons: because there are a few mythomaniacs, people who tell you that they have 50 battalions ready to intervene and it is not true; because there are a lot of delusions, people who think that if they take a step many will follow them; because there are scam artists, people who have made the need to restore democracy in Venezuela a business; the fourth are the ignorant, people who do not know about military arts and science; and the last one is the crazy people, with components of vanity and ego ”. These words, from a former military high command, are somehow the junction between the premises and what came next.

The organization of the operation in Colombia was complicated. Two other Venezuelan officers enter the scene, Lieutenant Colonels Illich Sánchez and Rafael Pablo Soto Manzanares, who played a determining role in the April 30 riot, at the same time as Major Nieto Quintero and Rodney Pacheco, who was considered one of Juan Guaidó’s security officers. It was they who, between the end of last summer and the beginning of autumn, began to converse with a group of military exiles headed by the Sequea brothers, especially Juvenal and Antonio Sequea, who was detained by the Venezuelan authorities on the attempted landing on May 3. “Illich Sánchez and Soto Manzanares recommend Leopoldo López to retake contact with these people again, since the Sequea brothers were the ones who were going to take over the operation,” says one of the sources familiar with the movements.

Shortly after, between the end of November and the beginning of December, Antonio Sequea is detained at Bogotá’s El Dorado airport while trying to fly to Spain with a false passport. The reasons for that trip are unknown, although the suspicion of operators aware of the plan is that it had to do with seeking financing. Former general Hugo Carvajal, nicknamed El Pollo, now a fugitive from Spanish justice, had been head of Sequea and in 2019 publicly supported the cause of Guaidó.

There is a void in time that has not yet been clarified and that is covered by a blanket of speculation rather than certainties. After Operation Gideon was blown up two weeks ago, it emerged that it had originally been planned by advisers to Guaidó, the visible leader being J. J. Rendón. The Venezuelan strategist has insisted that, between October and November, faced with Goudreau’s demands, he broke up with him. However, the ex-green beret went ahead with his purposes. Who gave him the approval is a question mark, while many doubt that the Colombian intelligence services did not know about his movements in the Colombian capital and throughout the country. At least three sources know that they are trying to follow the thread of the money that they could have received, since they do not doubt that, through figureheads, financing continued to arrive for the failed operation. See if that money came from within the opposition, as many think because there is a sector convinced that a military intervention is the only solution, or from the Maduro government, which finds out about the plans, is something that is not currently clarified.

Counterintelligence operation

On the other hand, today few people doubt that the operation was infiltrated or penetrated by informants from the Maduro regime. Already at the end of last year suspicions spread in sectors of the opposition. The Venezuelan president referred in some public appearances to alleged “rambos” that conspired from Colombia, a description that fits Goudreau’s figure. Secondly, according to information leaked from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), in January Chavismo carried out an operation, near the beaches where the maritime incursion was attempted. Security forces raided hotels, shelters, and inns looking for Clíver Alcalá, whose brother is Venezuela’s ambassador to Iran, and Puerto Rican, Honduran, and American citizens. A trace that coincides with the nationalities of the men who shared a house with Goudreau in Bogotá. In addition, the uniformed men carried out an exercise in defense of the port, baptized as Bravo Point of Resistance.

There was also a simulation of the closure of the city of Caracas, located about 30 kilometers from the coast. In the recording of the interrogation of Luke Denman, one of the detained American mercenaries, he states that his mission was to take control of the airport to allow US planes to land and to remove Maduro from the country. Although in his first statements he does not mention it openly, the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía is located next to the port of La Guaira.

On March 11, in addition, the Venezuelan Army captured a lieutenant named Figueroa Fernández in a border area of ​​La Guajira known as Trocha number 30. The arrest occurred on one of those hundreds of informal roads that connect Colombia and Venezuela and was fortuitous, according to the account of a military source, because the officer was driving at high speed on a trail. This, according to information from the FANB, got out of the vehicle and said he was willing to collaborate. Just two weeks later, the Colombian authorities seized an arsenal of weapons, but they did not make the operation public for a few days. However, it takes Nicolás Maduro seven hours to mention the seizure, while the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez, the next day, gives the details of Goudreau and Clíver Alcalá’s plan. When it was handed over to the United States, many in the opposition ranks thought it was impractical to continue the plan. However, the operation continued.

Unrest generated

The consequences of Operation Gideon are still unpredictable, but there is no doubt that it has shaken up Guaidó’s aspirations and the greatest treasure he has: international support. The sources consulted, inside and outside Venezuela, in various countries, admit that the discomfort generated in the United States by the bungling of two weeks ago has been enormous. The same occurs in Colombia and in some countries in Europe. If the support for Guaidó has not been blown up, it has been because all the actors are aware that he is the only figure that still articulates a unit against Maduro, at least at the national level.

Something similar happens in Venezuela. The opposition’s chronic disagreements were not long in coming, especially in private. In public, the First Justice party, of Henrique Capriles, which remains in Venezuela and Julio Borges, exiled in Colombia, has been the only one to criticize what happened and demanded that Guaidó break with J. J. Rendón. “It seems that we have got on the Marty Mcfly machine and have gone back to 2018,” summarizes one of the sources, given the challenge facing the opposition.

In Chavismo there is also no clear position on what to do in the face of a new attempt to overthrow Maduro. They celebrate that the opposition has given them, at no cost, a unit within the armed forces that covers, at least for the moment, the internal cracks. One sector, led by Maduro himself and whose most visible figure is Jorge Rodríguez, Minister of Communication, is in favor of not acting against Guaidó, that is, he rules out the possibility of arresting him, despite the fact that attacks against him have intensified and the siege to its nearest circle. Rodríguez has always been in favor of the idea that the opposition leader ends up erring, and that benefits them. There is another side, however, led by Diosdado Cabello, number two of Chavismo, who feels that the government authority suffers a blow, however slight, whenever an attempt to fracture the armed forces is evident.

Operation Gideon, a crazy new plan, has rocked Venezuela amid the covid-19 pandemic. Before the arrival of the coronavirus, the opposition and Chavismo finalized an agreement for the recomposition of the CNE, with a view to the parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of this year. The pandemic disrupted everything. Not only in the political sphere. The crisis for Venezuelans has worsened; hyperinflation has shot up again, fuel shortages are total. Until a few weeks ago, members of the opposition maintained open channels with the government to try to increase the inflow of humanitarian aid. A part of the critics with Maduro, inside and outside Venezuela and in good part of the international community, spread the necessity that reaching a humanitarian agreement would open the possibility of initiating a political negotiation. “Having political will is not necessarily the same as having a political agreement,” says one source. However, there are still strong leaders who believe that the fall of Maduro is only a matter of time and continue to fuel the fire of an intervention. Hence, not a few ask: What will be the next crazy plan?