Operation Exit August 2021: how to deal with it

Today begins the second Operation Exit of the summer of 2021 in which it is expected that there will be almost 5 million displacements throughout Spain. Face it with the maximum guarantees thanks to the tips and tricks that we tell you below …

August is the month of holidays par excellence and, since its beginning coincides with the weekend, the DGT expects that from today the roads will be filled with cars. This Operation Departure August 2021, the second special operation of the summer, will count as Traffic estimates with about 5 million trips. Precisely to reinforce traffic control, the body led by Pere Navarro has organized a special surveillance campaign that will last until 24 hours on Sunday. This action will be followed by many others throughout the month to verify that the almost 48 million trips expected for August are carried out in the best possible way.

Where will there be more traffic jams?

According to Traffic, the main circulatory problems will appear in the departures from large cities and on the main access roads to coastal areas, both in the afternoon of this Friday and in the morning of Saturday. Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Murcia and Andalusia will be the most affected.

In order to make the trips safe, the DGT will resort to the installation of reversible and additional lanes, will stop the scheduled works on the highways with the greatest traffic and will restrict the circulation of trucks and heavy vehicles, will design alternative itineraries and will report any incident through its official channels and social networks. In addition, it will use more than 200 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans on the road to control the use of the belt and the mobile phone behind the wheel, it will monitor speed limits with fixed and mobile radars, with the 39 available drones and with the 12 helicopters with Pegasus cameras. . Also, logically, they will put their eye on any type of dangerous maneuver and increase the alcohol and drug controls.

Safety tips for Operation Exit 2021

We are not alone on the road and neither in the streets, in the bars, on the beaches. We act responsibly and in compliance with the established standards and the recommendations of experts and authorities.

Wear a seat belt and helmet in all movements, as well as we must wear the mask. All are elements that reduce the risks of accidents and the spread of the virus.

Maintain a safe distance it is a necessary requirement on the road and also in our day to day. Adherence to posted speed limits can help ensure compliance with the safe distance.

Be aware of driving at all times avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use is an attitude that reduces the risk of an accident. It is also important to be aware of washing your hands, since it reduces the possibility of contagion.

Do not trust the phrase “This can’t happen to me” because every year, in Spain alone, more than 1,700 people die in traffic accidents.

