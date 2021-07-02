Operation Exit 2021: how to avoid all the tolls that you will find on your way?

July 2 begins the first of four Exit Operations that the General Directorate of Traffic has planned for the summer of 2021. A phase that will start this Friday at 3:00 p.m. and will end on Sunday at 00:00 with a forecast of 4.4 million trips. If you are one of the lucky ones who is about to start your vacation, take note so that nothing spoils the well-deserved rest. We tell you the best times to travel, the roads where the most problems are expected and how to avoid tolls.

As the DGT has explained, there will be times when the concentration of traffic will be so high that there will be extensive retentions. Thus the things, the most unfavorable hours to take the car in the first Operation out of the year are the following:

Friday July 2: from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.Saturday July 3: from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Sunday July 4: from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

To the above information must be added the relation of roads that will accumulate the highest number of trips. They are, by autonomous communities, these:

Andalusia: AP-4, AP-7, AP-46, A-4, A-7, A-45, A-66, A-42, A-357, MA-20 and N-4.Aragon: AP-2, AP-68, A-2 and A-23.Asturias: A-8, A-66 and N-634.Cantabria: A-8, A-67, S-10 and S-30.Castilla la Mancha: AP-36, A-3, A-4, A-5, A-30, A-31, A-40, A-41 and A-42.Castile and Leon: AP-1, AP-6, A-1, A-6, A-52, A-62, A-66, N-620 and N-630.Valencian Community: AP-7, A-3, A-7 and N-332.Estremadura: A-5 and A-66.Galicia: AP-9, A-6, A-8, A-52, A-55 and N-550.The Rioja: AP-68, A-12, N-111, N-120 and N-232.Madrid: A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, A-6, AP-6 and M-40.Murcia: A-7, A-30 and N-310.Navarre: AP-15, A-1, A-10, A-12, A-15 and A-21. The largest summer deployment in the history of the DGT, 1,325 fixed and mobile radars and 39 drones will monitor the roads

How to avoid tolls in Operation Exit 2021?

Now that we know the schedules that we must avoid and the roads that will present more complications, we want to finish this small guide of the first Operation Exit 2021 by proposing some alternative routes to avoid starting the holidays by spending a few euros in the tolls. Not surprisingly, this option is the one that many choose to avoid traffic jams … but there are other solutions.

If you’re going to head to the north of Spain, both the A-1 (since its release a few years ago) as the A-6 they are completely free highways. Of course, remember that on that road you will find some sections that are paid and that it is not necessary to take to reach your destination: AP-6 (13 euros), AP-66 (13.50 euros) and AP-1 (14.65).

The Mediterranean

On the other hand, if you prefer the warm Mediterranean temperatures and have opted for the Costa Brava, we recommend bet on the A-2 to Zaragoza and then choose the N-II … despite heavy vehicle traffic. The AP-2 from the Aragonese capital to Barcelona has a price of 30.70 euros … although as of August 31 it will no longer be paid.

In the case of opting for the Tarragona area, we will make the same recommendation since the AP-2 has a rate of 19.5 euros. And, if possible, avoid the AP-7 to your destination: depending on which one you will have to pay a minimum of ten euros of toll. Those arriving from the north will be able to get rid of the barriers of the AP-15 (9.40 euros) and the AP-68 (8.45 euros) circulating on the A-21 and A-22.

Southern Spain

And if your destination is the Levante or the south of our country, you will not have many problems because you will hardly find tolls on your way. Valencia has no barriers, as it happens in Cádiz, Huelva, Granada or Almería. Things change in Malaga which has a section of the AP-46 that costs 5.25 euros, a figure to which must be added those corresponding to Marbella (4.75 euros) or Estepona (7.95 euros), for example.

To avoid these payments, choose a route that takes you Take the A-4 and link it with the A-45 or with the E-902, the A-44, the A-92 and the A-45. It is a somewhat longer route, but also cheaper and in the second case you can even make a stop in Granada to recharge your batteries with its famous tapas.