‘Operation Camarón’ fails to wake up the Spanish box office

That not even the advertising steamroller that is Mediaset has managed to bring joy to the Spanish box office is to worry a bit. Last weekend, ‘Operación Camarón’, the comedy with Julián López and Natalia de Molina that was aimed at the summer box office phenomenon, hit theaters. But neither she nor the new DreamWorks have improved the total for the weekend, which remains almost the same as the previous week. According to data from comScore, the twenty highest grossing films of the week have accumulated just over 2 million euros and have sold just over 300,000 tickets.

As expected, ‘Operation Camarón’ has taken number one, but it does so with a disappointing 540,294 euros, which amounts to 645,052 euros if we add the sessions on Thursday. The average per screen does not even reach a thousand euros. Taking into account that the reviews have been quite good, that the Mediaset channels have not stopped promoting it and that a comedy usually goes very well in the summer season, it is clear that the public either has not found out about its premiere or prefers to do other things. Let’s trust that there is the whole summer ahead and maybe his will be a long-distance race.

The same thing we hope will happen with ‘Spirit – Indomitable’. With the offerings for children already quite sold out, the new DreamWorks seemed to have it all to attract families. The steed movie has not caught on and has to settle for 382,463 euros and a second place. His total rises to 421,576 euros. In your case, it is practically guaranteed that the key will be in the long journey and in the school holidays. There follows ‘The Croods: A New Era’ at number 13 when it has been in theaters for 27 weeks.

‘File Warren: Forced by the demon’ loses the first position and falls by 44% compared to the previous week, which being its fourth week in theaters can be considered as an acceptable maintenance. It already has 4.68 million euros in total, which keeps it as the blockbuster of the season, and that is not the only horror movie on the menu. The Spanish are very Warren. And it continues to get closer little by little to ‘The Enfield case’, the previous film in the main saga, which ended in 2016 with 6.27 million euros. A joy amid so much disappointment.

‘Cruella’ deflates in its fifth week. It raises 242,332 euros and reaches 3.5 million euros in total. Its average per screen is quite low, 506 euros. Its total is not bad for the season, but it does not seem that it will endure the summer well.

As calm as there is no one

Close the top 5 ‘A quiet place 2’, which does not have much to celebrate either. In its second week it falls by 52% and reaches a total of 1.1 million euros. As it happened in the week of its premiere, it is still surprising that the favorable reviews and that the public is coming out again convinced by John Krasinski’s proposal are not being enough to, at least, win another horror film that carries the double the time on billboards. The premieres of the past week have continued their way and have also fallen more than 50%.

But don’t worry, Dominic Toretto finally arrives to save the day once more. ‘Fast & Furious 9’ will occupy theaters from Friday, July 2, and we will pray to San Vin Diesel that the film that encourages the general public to return to the cinema finally arrives. With a little luck a snowball effect is created. Other novelties of the week are the re-release of ‘Amélie’, ‘A blues for Tehran’, ‘Dead man does not know how to live’ or ‘The robbery of the century’.