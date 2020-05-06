May 5, 2020 | 7:57 pm

Live Nation Entertainment notified Televisa that they are not required to close the purchase of Ocesa announced on July 24, 2019, the Mexican consortium said in a statement on Tuesday.

Televisa stated, for its part, that it does not agree with the promoter’s arguments that suggest the interruption of the purchase of its shareholding position in Ocesa.

“The parties entered into a suspension agreement to allow the corresponding talks to take place. Televisa reserves all its rights in relation to said arguments and any related action, ”says the statement.

The company warns that “it will review and evaluate all the resources and actions available to it under existing agreements and laws” in the event that an agreement is not reached during that period.

In July 2019, Televisa announced a sale agreement with Live Nation Entertainment for its 40% stake in Ocesa, a subsidiary of Compañía Interamericana de Entertainment (CIE)

The purchase was expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. The television station expected to receive 5,206 million pesos. However, the transaction was not completed in 10 months, so the US company hinted at intent to cancel the purchase.

The notification from the world’s largest entertainment developer comes amid a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to delay 90% of the 8,000 events it had scheduled for this year by 2021.

Furthermore, the spread of the disease cost Live Nation to lose almost half its value in the past two and a half months.

The firm’s stock plummeted from its all-time high of $ 76.08 to $ 40.25 a share between February 19 and May 5. This equates to a 45.3% contraction, according to Bloomberg data.

Its lowest level in that period was recorded at the close of business on March 18, when its shares were quoted at $ 29.5 each, that is, 61.2% less than their maximum value.

Because Live Talent and its affiliates’ businesses depend on concerts, ticketing, sponsorship and advertising, only the resumption of massive events would give the company the breather it needs, says Guillermo Delgado, an expert in stock markets.

“The pandemic showed the true vulnerability of this company, which, depending on a single turn, cannot sustain its expenses without the organization of events and, consequently, its value is precipitated”, explains the expert in an interview with the CEO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that shows, sporting events, and other public gatherings will return only until mid-2021.