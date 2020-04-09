“# QuédateEnCasaYa and follow it on @CanalOnceTV and @ Capital_21,” said Mayor Clara Brugada.

This Thursday, the Secretariat of Citizen Security, in coordination with personnel from the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, will keep the road closed Hermitage Iztapalapa Baja for several hours, the Cathedral of the demarcation will also be confined, and surveillance will be implemented at the point to avoid crowds of people around the religious center; Tomorrow, the representation of the Passion of Christ will be done without an audience and will be transmitted over the internet, as a preventive measure to avoid further Covid-19 infections.

To keep you at home, you can follow the broadcast on the mayor’s Twitter and Facebook accounts Iztapalapa. In addition, the platform Cinépolis Klic announced that it will broadcast the religious event free of charge, which will be available on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 12:00 p.m.

By Friday April 10, the Passion Field will also be confined, in order to avoid the concentration of people.

“The SSC reminds citizens that the mayor’s office has informed the means by which this religious event can be followed, and invites citizens to remain within their homes,” said a press release.

The special operation seeks “Monitor the representation of Easter, despite the fact that this year it will be staged without an audience due to the contingency by Covid-19”.

Read: 2009 Iztapalapa passion contributed to rapid expansion of A (H1N1)

In order to safeguard the physical integrity of the participants and inhabitants of the area, 280 troops will be deployed, including personnel from the Undersecretariat of Traffic, who will carry out their activities in coordination with personnel from the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, prior, during and at the end of the activities.

To facilitate the constant mobility of everyone who transits the area, the SSC will carry out the appropriate closings on Ermita Iztapalapa avenue (low) and in the streets surrounding the property, and surveillance will be extended at the stations of the public transport systems, close to the Pasión Estate.

In addition, Traffic personnel will implement reversible roads on Ermita (high) avenue starting today with a schedule from 12:00 to 23:30; and on Friday from 07:00 to 16:30.

Also, ground foot personnel will be placed on the pedestrian bridge (The Christ of the pedestrian bridge) to keep it free of influx and invite passers-by to continue their tour to avoid crowds in the area.