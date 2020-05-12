Came back ‘Triumph operation‘, the musical talent produced by RTVE in collaboration with Gestmusic Endemol after 2 months of temporary suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

Presented by Roberto Leal, ‘OT 2020’ will return on May 20th to 1 with the last 4 galas and the 9 contestants –Nia, Gèrard, Flavio, Anaju, Samantha, Eva, Hugo, Bruno and Maialen– prepared to continue conquering the public and take the final victory.

The galas will be held without an audience and following the established protocols for shows in closed venues. In the first there will be two nominees, Gèrard and Hugo, the 2 contestants who were risking their stay at the Academy before confinement.

RTVE and Gestmusic jointly decided on March 16 the temporary closure of the Academy and the provisional suspension of the program as it was unable to maintain the galas format that characterizes musical talent.

Activity at the Academy and the Galas resumes, as does the daily recap, which will also resume broadcasting and the 24-hour YouTube Channel will also begin broadcasting at the same time contestants enter the Academy.

The Academy opens its doors after testing

Before the ‘OT’ set returns to activity, television’s most famous Academy, directed by Naomi Galera, will reopen its doors. It will do so according to the guidelines of the Prevention Services of GESTMUSIC and RTVE. GESTMUSIC will subject the 9 contestants and all professionals who have a relationship with them, to Covid19 tests before entering the Academy, which will also be previously disinfected.

There will be no visits and the master-class -except for a few- will be done electronically. Natalia Calderón’s class on Voice and Movement and Musical Culture from Zahara will also be done online.

Galas without an audience

Along with the absence of the public, other measures will be taken during the galas: the jury will be located on the set following the regulatory distance; the contestants will dress themselves under the supervision of the wardrobe managers and the makeup and hairdressing team will wear a mask, face shield and gloves.

Contestants will have a handheld microphone for exclusive and individual use throughout the gala; and there will be no backline to avoid the presence of musicians on the set. Guest artists will also uphold safety and hygiene standards and, to the extent possible, put on makeup and hair themselves. Likewise, the viability of a family member of each nominated contestant being able to go to the set will be studied, but avoiding physical contact. At the moment, at the first gala, there will be no family.

