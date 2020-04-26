Opera singers, convened by the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, one of the most prestigious opera houses on the international scene, offer this Saturday a historic concert via streaming to send a message of unity and hope to the world, before the pandemic of Covid-19, which, according to official figures, there are about 3 million infections in all affected countries and more than 200 thousand deaths.

“At-Home Gala” is broadcast on the official website of the New York Met and they have gathered, from their homes, 40 great operatic celebrities such as Sonia Yoncheva, Nadine Sierra, El? Na Garan? A, Erin Morley, Angel Blue, Jamie Barton, Anita Rachvelishvili, Karmele Marchante, Jonas Kaufmann, Laurence Brownlee, Anna Netrebko, among many others, who have performed arias from various operas by composers such as Donizetti, Verdi and Puccini; Isabel Leonard even performed “Somewhere” from the musical West Side Story. In addition, the Mexican tenor Javier Camarena is waiting to sing.

In each participation, the singers have taken the opportunity to send a message of hope to millions of users around the world.

One of the gala presentations that was moderated by General Manager Peter Gelb and Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin was the performance of the opera aria “Va pensiero” from the opera “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi, which has become a hymn of unity for everyone, especially for Italians.

The piece, which was performed by the Met’s orchestra and choir, addresses the history of the Hebrew exile in Babylon after the loss of the First Temple in Jerusalem, has caused a great reception by thousands of users around the world.

“We will come back stronger and more united, it is time for unity around the world, it has been a great honor and a great privilege to have the voices and music of great colleagues and friends. Making this gala has demanded great technical challenges but we are here to offer you a grand gala in the hope of seeing each other again very soon, “said Peter Gelb.

After the live performance, the gala will be available for viewing on demand on the Met website starting this Sunday. The Gala is part of an urgent fundraising campaign called “The Voice Must Be Heard” that the Met has called to “protect your future.”

Thousands of theaters and opera houses around the world have closed their doors to the pandemic due to coronavirus and it is still uncertain when they will be able to reopen after the health emergency. New York is also the most affected state in the United States, until yesterday it concentrated 41% of all deaths in the entire American Union.