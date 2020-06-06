American opera singer Claude Heater died at the age of 92 of natural causes at St. Mary’s Medical Center, in San Francisco, after battling an illness, as he announced on Saturday on the website of his foundation.

Heater, who died on May 28, is remembered because he played Jesus in the movie Ben-Hur, directed by William Wyler, although his face did not appear in the filming because British law at that time prohibited Jesus from speaking or will show his face as a secondary character.

Due to this reason the name of Heater does not appear in the final credits of the film (winner of eleven Academy Awards) starring Charlton Heston, Stephen Boyd, Jack Hawkins, Hugh Griffith and Haya Harareet.

The Oakland-born studied voice in the city of Los Angeles. Later it comprised of the American Theater Wing and began to act in Broadway like singer. One of his first projects was the comedy Top Banana.

Years later, he forged a career in the world of opera, where he traveled to Italy to finish his studies and later participate in the Vienna State Opera and the San Francisco Opera. He has shared the stage with Montserrat Caballé, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and Hermann Prey, to retire in 1970.

Heater achieved some recognitions, such as first prize in Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts program. For 30 years he dedicated to teaching in his San Francisco studio and was CEO of the Oakland Opera of California.

Although his career and name is recognized in music, in 1992 Claude Heater ran for Congress as a Republican candidate. In 2018 he created the Claude Heater Foundation with educational programs for classical opera voices, musicians, and artists.

