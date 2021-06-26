Opera R5, the new version of the browser, is here

The way you use the Internet is changing and the role of the browser has become more relevant. And it is that after the presentation of Opera GX Mobile, now comes to us the new version of your browser for PC, Opera R5, which responds to these new and changing usage habits and makes it easier for people to carry out their main online activities: video conferencing, entertainment, sharing ideas with friends and family, or obtaining comments and references from other users.

“In the last year and a half, many have become true power users of the web. With this new release, Opera is providing them with smarter ways to use their time and activities online, ”says Maciej Kocemba, Product Manager at Opera.

Beyond pure functionality, the new version of Opera R5 is an improvement in the appearance of the browser, with a set of new wallpapers specially designed for this version, and some small integrations and improvements to the user experience:

Opera has incorporated a solution to this problem with the new pop-up video conferencing feature that works with Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. The window operates independently, and pulls the video from the navigation tab. Thus, each time the user switches from one tab to another, he can keep the video independently if he wishes. This facilitates multitasking, avoiding confusion if there are multiple tabs open during the call.

Another novelty of Opera R5 is the new Pinboards feature, a virtual wall in which users can collect websites, images, links and notes visually and share them with others, regardless of the device from which they access it. Sharing a pinboard just means sharing a link, no more. Those with whom it is shared can see everything the pinboard owner posts and how to react with emojis.

Additionally, to those already present integrations of the main messaging and music streaming services Like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music, other services like Deezer, Tidal, SoundCloud and Gaana are now joined. The incorporation of messaging services in the sidebar, meanwhile, allows chatting and browsing at the same time, without having to change applications or open tabs with native access to Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram, and VKontakte; in addition to the direct use of applications such as Instagram or Twitter from the sidebar itself.