A large audience of 2300 plants filled the reopening of the opera the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona.

This time they decided to replace the assists with a large number of plants they witnessed the first musical concert since the last closure of the coronavirus.

He UceLi Quartet interpreted I Crisantemi (Chrysanthemums) by Giacomo Puccini for 2,292 plants, each placed on each seat of the theater, plus this was broadcast to humans live so they could see it from their homes.

Such an idea came from the hand of Eugenio Ampudia, Spanish artist who revealed having been inspired by the nature during the pandemic.

The song of birds and the garden Surrounding him were his main inspiration, he noted.

I heard many more birds singing. And the plants in my garden and outside grow faster. And, no doubt, I thought that maybe now I could relate in a very intimate way with people and nature, ”he said before the presentation.

So also, at the end of the concert you could hear eight minutes the sound of leaves and branches blowing in the wind resonated throughout the opera house simulating the applause.

A great nursery It turned out to be an innovative idea to somewhat withstand the absence of the public, which also leads to the reflection that was partly the intention of the organizers on the absurdity of the human condition in the pandemic that deprives people of their place as spectators.

Nature has advanced to occupy the spaces we have taken from it, said Eugenio Ampudia himself

However, so they worried about the destination of the natural audience (the plants), the theater noted that they will be a gift to local health workers as thanks for their efforts during the health crisis.

The national state of emergency Spain it rose on Sunday after three months of restrictions on the movement and the assembly.

