Opera GX Mobile, the gamer browser debuts at E3 2021

E3 2021. Last May, the mobile version of Opera GX entered the final stretch of its beta phase, receiving an extremely positive response from gamers around the world. Today, the last day of E3 2021, the most important event in the video game sector, the company has surprised us with the announcement of the official launch of this browser, that from today is now available for terminals iOS and Android.

As we have been anticipating, this mobile version of Opera GX has the main features of the Opera GX desktop browser present in Windows and macOS, which is the preferred option for millions of players around the world. Its advantages include a game news area, personalized appearance and sounds, and an ad and cookie manager, among others.

Opera GX includes a number of features such as be able to limit the dedicated bandwidth, making the game or streaming content service used outside the browser work without problems with the available net bandwidth; limit the amount of CPU and RAM used by the browser; notifies of future game releases through a calendar; In addition to being able to filter channel lists on Twitch and see the games that streamers are playing.

Opera GX Mobile users can enjoy a number of unique features, including personalized navigation with the “FAB” quick action button (Fast Action Button), which uses game-inspired vibrations, and the call haptic feedback for a more fluid and intuitive navigation. In addition, mobile and desktop experience can be synchronized via the «Flow» function, allowing players to share tutorials, walkthroughs, or character builds between their different devices.

The mobile browser also includes the GX Corner, a unique space on the GX home screen with the latest game news on desktop, console and mobile games, offers, trailers and a game release schedule. The design of this mobile version of Opera GX is also inspired by games, and features a wide variety of different color themes for dark and light modes.