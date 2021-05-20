Opera GX is coming soon to iOS and Android

With Opera GX, Opera has been working on a version of your browser aimed at a very specific audience: gamers. And in the time that has elapsed since its launch, it has only added the most interesting functions, and with which the company has been demonstrating good knowledge and a lot of hand when trying to satisfy the needs of gamers. I think I have already told it on occasion, but for some time now it is the backup browser (not the main one, but the alternative one) that I usually use.

That is why I think it is excellent news to know, through the official Opera blog, that Opera GX is already very close to reaching iOS and Android, a landing that is expected in the coming weeks, and in which this themed version of Opera will transfer to mobile devices a good part of the functions that we have already found, for a long time, in its desktop version.

In addition, although the final version is not yet available, to finalize the testing phase the company has opened the beta version to all those users who wish to try it. In the case of Android, they will be able to download the APK directly, while iOS users will have to install the Opera GX beta through Test Flight, Apple’s service that allows the installation of apps that do not originate from the App Store.

.

In the latter case, however, it must be remembered that Apple policy requires browser developers to use WebKit, so Opera GX for iOS will not have Chromium as a base, which does happen on other platforms. However, its most interesting functions are available in this version, so it is worth a try.

If you are already a user of Opera GX on your computer, surely you are wondering if it is possible to synchronize your browser on both platforms, and the answer is yes. Through the Flow function it is possible to generate a bidi code in the PC browser and that, when scanned from the Opera GX version for smartphone, will sync the content of both instances. Flow can also be used to transfer links, documents and files of up to 10 megabytes.

Another very important element of Opera GX and that we will also find in the smartphone version of the browser is GX Corner, a complete and up-to-date compilation of useful information for gamers, and in which, among other things, we will find offers, drops and free games, trailers and information on news from the world of gaming.