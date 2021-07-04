Opera for Chromebook is here … sort of

The Opera web browser extends its multiplatform support to Chromebooks, or what is the same, to Chrome OS, the operating system developed by Google around its Chrome browser … and no one else. However, at Opera Software they believe they can do better and… voilà, habemus Opera for Chromebook… so so.

It seems a priori strange to think of a Chromebook and not immediately link it with the Chrome web browser. After all, Chrome OS, the operating system of these laptops, is made by and for Chrome. But from one way or another, it has always been possible to install additional software on Chromebooks, from the operating system itself to third-party applications by the work and grace of Google itself, and the veteran Norwegian browser wants to slip through that gap, now Chinese hands.

They tell it in the official Opera blog: until now it was possible to install third-party applications on Chromebooks, specifically, Linux and Android applications depending on the model of the equipment. Ergo, you could already install Opera for Chromebook or any other browser that was available on both systems. The doubt, in any case, was Which version is worth installing, Linux or Android? Clear doubt: the version of Android, according to the type of devices on which Chrome OS is being extended.

From what they explain, Opera Software has optimized your android app With better keyboard and touchscreen support, including new keyboard shortcuts and data sharing and syncing capabilities, downloading the browser directly from Google Play will result in smoother operation on devices running Chrome OS. Therefore, the company speaks of “your little one” as “the first alternative web browser optimized for Chromebook.” The first Opera for Chromebook, wow.

For the rest, what they try to sell so that people give Opera for Chromebook a chance are the very features that make the browser unique, such as its full compatibility with Chrome, since both are based on Chromium; its integrated ad blocker and VPN, its powerful bookmarking system, recently expanded with Pinboards (in the purest style of the Microsoft Ege collections); integration with messaging services and social networks; or the synchronization and sharing of data between devices, among others.

Despite the regrets, Opera has its point and more compared to a browser that has evolved so little in terms of functionality as Chrome, although in recent times it seems to be changing, thanks surely to the push of the rest, from Opera itself to Vivaldi and Mainly, let’s not kid ourselves, Microsoft Edge. Of course, Is that ‘point’ enough to replace Chrome on Chromebooks? Let us remember the capital importance of web applications on these devices and that, here yes, no one does it better than Google … for now.