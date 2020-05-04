The day 1 of Phase 0 of de-escalation towards a «new normal» Government is ending with a timid opening of small shops and hospitality businesses. The ones that are opening the most are hairdressing and beauty establishments, according to estimates of the Federation of autonomous ATA, which is the most representative in the country.

On the first day of Phase 0, the president of ATA, Lorenzo Amor, advises that only 3% of hoteliers have opened. However, in the retail commerce This percentage rises to 20% and, according to the estimates they use, it could reach 40% throughout the week. On the other hand, 50% of hairdressing and beauty centers have already opened their doors and could reach 70% in the coming days.

The criticism of the self-employed is that the Government has once again reported the conditions for the opening of shops, restaurants and businesses again just hours before it could be opened to the public, making it difficult for many self-employed workers to adapt. As reported, no PPE or sanitary material so many merchants will wait to open until the 11th, when Spain is supposed to go to Phase 1 of de-escalation, although everything is still up in the air.

One of the reasons that businesses will wait to open is that, in many cases, the cost of starting the business (It is necessary to buy sanitary material, disinfectant …) It may be greater than what they will enter, especially in a country that is affected by significant movement restrictions.

Today some self-employed sectors have opened their activities after more than 50 closed days

“Hope and uncertainty” is what most have transferred

Few openings in hospitality, only 3%

Only 20% of retail stores,

And if more, in pulquerías and aesthetics, 50% of the total pic.twitter.com/CnkA8uChP6 – Lorenzo Amor (@lorenzoamor_ata) May 4, 2020

Many freelancers will delay opening until May 11

“The problem, as usual, is that the regulations have been disclosed in Sunday, and at the last minute, “said Amor. For this reason, the self-employed who do not have PPE (personal protective equipment) or the necessary material to open and safeguard own health security and from your clients and until you have it, by responsibility they will not open.

«Many freelancers are adapting their premises today to open in the next few days, others have transferred us that they will wait until the 11th, and many of them tell us that given the low influx of these weeks they are not going to make the investment in sanitary equipment right now since the cost of that investment may be much higher than what they will bill in the week, “concluded the president of ATA.