OpenOcean is the first DEX aggregator to expand to Solana (SOL)

Decentralized exchange aggregator (DEX) OpenOcean has announced its expansion to Solana (SOL), becoming the first aggregator of its kind to do so.

According to an article that OpenOcean Global representatives published on May 28, the decision was made after a large number of requests from the aggregator community.

Including more than 14,000 votes in a poll first published on his official Twitter on May 25.

At the time of publication, the poll had amassed almost 44,000 votes in total. It also listed Polygon, Avalanche, and Fantom among the aggregation options.

OpenOcean’s operation encompasses both centralized and decentralized finance (CeFi and DeFi). The protocol already operates on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Tron and Ontology networks.

Its expansion to Solana now allows its users to own the Solana (SOL) token, as well as Raydium (RAY), Serum (SRM), Oxygen (OXY) and Bonfida (FIDA).

The aggregator also promises that its partnership with the high-performance blockchain will allow its users to:

“Trade on a more versatile platform [y aprovechar las] commercial possibilities with the lowest rates and slippage ”.

This is the latest in a series of developments at OpenOcean this month. On May 21, the aggregation platform announced its expansion to the Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Russian markets.

Reasoning that, since its inception in 2020, OpenOcean had seen more than 184,000 users from more than 200 countries trade with them.

Other collaborations with Solana

The OpenOcean movement comes in the middle of the “Solana Season Hackathon,” which began on May 15.

The twenty-day event has a total prize pool of $ 1 million. Developers, designers, and entrepreneurs can submit projects to the Hackathon until June 7.

Also during the event, it was announced that Solana would be partnering with Indian crypto exchange CoinCDX to host a virtual hackathon.

A collaboration that will also include Devfolio. Representatives of Solana and CoinCDX have stated that they expect the Hackathon to strengthen India’s crypto and blockchain communities.

Both CoinCDX and Devfolio have already contributed to the Solana Hackathon India track, including a $ 50,000 prize pool.

May 28, Solana representatives paid tribute to Shakti Goap, founder and CEO of Devfolio, who died earlier this month from COVID-19. They issued a tweet that said:

“Our condolences to Shakti Goap and her family. Shakti was a judge at our recent hackathon, as Devfolio was our partner for the event. In his memory, the Solana Foundation has donated 25 thousand dollars through the voluntary organization Bhumi Organization ”.

