OpenOcean integrates Loopring and becomes Ethereum’s first L2 aggregator

Loopring (LRC), Ethereum’s Layer 2 (ETH) solution has been integrated into OpenOcean Protocol, which is designed to merge liquidity through centralized and decentralized financial protocols.

The announcement was offered by OpenOcean through its Twitter account, highlighting at the same time that it has become the first Layer 2 aggregator of Ethereum.

Reasons behind integration

Among the main objectives of integration highlights the reduction of fees, the increase in the speed of order execution as well as avoiding the congestion of OpenOcean in periods of maximum Ethereum overload.

According to the official OpenOcean post on Medium, Loopring’s OpenOcean integration:

“It will dramatically reduce transaction fees, speed up trading, and maintain the same level of security as the main Ethereum chain (Layer 1).”

Other items announced by OpenOcean

It is important to note that OpenOcean traders must activate specific accounts to be able to operate as a native corm with Ethereum layer 2. This way, Layer 2 pairs will be displayed in order books with special labels.

It is valid to limit that ETH Layer 1 and Layer 2 interact through a decentralized bridge, allowing users to pay negligible gas fees.

The Open Ocean team highlights that the aggregator will integrate more blockchains in the coming months, Among them are: Solana (SOL), Polygon Network (ex-Matic) and Polkadot (DOT).

What is Loopring?

The Open Ocean team highlighted that Loopring was chosen because of its proven reliability and cost-effective design.

As previously addressed by BeInCrypto, Loopring is a pioneering decentralized exchange in incorporating a layer 2 solution (specifically the so-called ZKrollups), whose idea is to pretend to accumulate many transactions in a Batch (A batch or group) and process them in a single transaction.

This would result in a noticeable decrease in the number of transactions of the already saturated Ethereum network consequently liberating the network.

