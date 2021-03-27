Openly, the singer Chiquis Rivera reveals how she likes it

Without hesitation !, the singer Chiquis Rivera reveals how she likes it | Instagram

The irreverent singer Chiquis Rivera raised her voice as the empowered woman that she is and openly, revealed how she likes it and is that the daughter of Jenni Rivera shared that there is nothing wrong with doing it without protection.

Many people reacted negatively to Cardi B’s song in which she talks about doing it without protection, before this, the American businesswoman reacted and shared that there is nothing wrong, clarifying that doing it with the couple.

Chiquis Rivera has always felt free to talk about this issue, even when she is still married to Lorenzo Méndez, and that a woman must know how to express what she wants and how she wants it. He stressed that there is nothing wrong and that it is also something beautiful.

And what’s wrong with you wanting to do it with your partner without with …? I mean, it’s your partner … as Kenya says, the sepso, it’s something super normal, super natural, it’s beautiful, shared Chiquis.

Janney Marin Rivera She has proven to be quite open when it comes to talking about these issues and with her personality and way of life she seeks that other women feel strong and worthy of saying and asking what they need to be happy.

Lupillo Rivera’s niece is so direct that even days ago she finally presented the love of her life to the world, will it be Lorenzo Méndez? The truth is that the vocalist of La Original may stop being illusions since he has a tough competitor.

It was through a video on Tik Tok that the judge of Tengo Talento Mucho Talento shared with Internet users who the true love of her life is. In the video that Rivera shared in the famous application, you can see that he is at a party or something like that, Chiquis asks his love to come over to give him a little kiss and that is when the moment of truth arrives.

Do you want to meet the love of my life? Wrote the composer along with the recording.

Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He brought out his funny side for the video and what came into view as the love of his life was drinking. In the recording you can see the pretty and attractive singer in a robe, but very well made up and with intense red lips that surely stole the dream of many.

In the midst of the pandemic and with a divorce in tow, Chiquis has managed to become an example of strength and perseverance for her followers. The young woman has not stopped working, undertaking new projects and showing herself more and more beautiful on social networks.

It was only a few days that the interpreter of Cheer up and you will see He decided to move away from social networks to heal a little after the announcement of his separation from Lorenzo Méndez. After the huge uproar, everything seems to indicate that both singers ended up on very good terms and as friendly as ever.

Faced with the questioning of returning in the future with Lorenzo, Chiquis Rivera does not rule out the possibility and the daughter of La Diva de la Banda shared that only her ex should change some things to finally be together.

In their previous separation, the famous one pointed out that there was a lot of love involved, which could be the key to a reconciliation in the future; In addition, the couple share something in common, Méndez’s daughter, who has a very close and loving relationship with Rivera. Could it be that finally Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez were born for each other?