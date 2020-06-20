League of Spain

Opening the umbrella? Piqué and a ‘very difficult’ La Liga title

Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz

June 19, 2020, 05:49 p.m.

The Barcelona defender was disappointed by the result obtained at Sánchez Pizjuán.

FC Barcelona central Gerard Piqué pointed out this Friday, after drawing to zero in the Sevilla field, that after the two points left at Sánchez Pizjuán « winning this league will be very difficult. »

« It was a demanding game. It was a competitive game. The draw leaves us in a position that does not allow us to depend on us, » the Catalan footballer told Movistar after the game ended.

Piqué pointed out that they have « escaped two points » because they had more chances than Sevilla and « control of the match. »

« We have generated, but it has not given us to win. Winning this League will be very difficult, few points will be lost. Having seen the first two days it will be difficult for Madrid to lose points, it will be difficult to win the league , but we are going to try it, « he reiterated.