Opening on Wall Street | Serenity Markets

A bearish opening is expected on Wall Street. These are the factors to consider.

1- Once again and there are several and this week we reached the opening time of Wall Street with a bad atmosphere in the futures caused by a bad Asian session.

Again, the Chinese stock exchanges with problems, in the face of the constant regulations of the Chinese government. Today it is the turn of the fertilizer sector, which the government accuses of hoarding and speculating. Yet another sector that is collapsing. The education sector has lost almost 2/3 of its value since the government attacked it a few days ago. It is difficult to combine communism and capitalism as they try to do. It is a local problem, but it is already a powerful bag and it is difficult not to be affected.

2- In addition, Amazon’s poor results are weighing down the Nasdaq, which is down more than 1%. Bad results and bad prospects. Some operators, synthesizing a lot, think that it has become too big …

3- A Europe without inspiration has not helped to change things on a day at the end of the month where we are also going to see many rebalances and strong hand position squares, which always gives it more volatility than normal.

4- The underlying PCE data that occurred a few minutes ago was more feared than a cloudy Easter, taking into account that we are talking about the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, as Powell made clear a few days ago.

And finally good news, because it has remained at + 3.5% year-on-year when + 3.7% was expected. It is not much, but simply the fact that it has not continued to grow brutally as in previous data seems to me excellent news for stocks and bonds and bad for the dollar. With this the FED gains points for its debatable theory that inflation is transitory.

In the same data, it has been seen that personal spending has risen much more than expected, which is no longer so favorable, since it makes us fear that the truce in inflation is temporary.

5- Another factor that hurts is the technician. For the umpteenth time both SP 500 and Nasdaq 100 have eaten fried with potatoes and mustard their respective major resistances. We are talking about the 4,400 and the 15,000. And every time they fail, the papers rain on them. And more with the amount of divergences they have.

But on the other hand, we must not forget that we are in a market very obsessed with buying at any drop. In fact, as measured by Bank of America this week, the market most prone to this in the history of the stock market.

6- The quarterly cost of employment has remained at + 0.7% when + 0.9% was expected, it is still another data, which, like that of PCE mentioned before, takes away some of the iron from inflation.

7- Bank of America weekly flow data

The bonds register inflows of $ 12.7 billion, the largest inflow in three weeks. (TIPS take a record $ 3.2 billion)

Equity funds have inflows of $ 23.2 billion. The United States takes 9.5 billion dollars, Europe registers outflows of 200 million dollars

High-rated bond mutual fund inflows of $ 6.7 billion, the largest in three weeks

8- The macro environment, regarding growth is not good and rightly so, look at the disturbing aspect of the Citi index of economic surprises in the US

9- Interesting is this . quote about the results campaign:

“Expectations were generally quite high for corporate earnings and the reason we see some of the stocks fall despite the positive results is because people are expecting exponential growth, which to be honest is too high to expect,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

10- Some news about loose values ​​according to . data:

Pinterest Inc sank 19.4% after saying that US user growth was slowing as people using the platform during the height of the pandemic were dating more.

Caterpillar Inc, on the other hand, was up 2.3% after posting an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter due to a recovery in global economic activity.

Chevron Corp added 1.2% as it reported its biggest profit in six quarters and joined a stampede from the oil industry to reward investors with share buybacks.

Chinese stocks traded in the United States resumed their slide as Beijing deepened its crackdown on technology-related companies.

Didi Global, China’s largest ride-sharing giant, fell 4.4% as the Ministry of Transportation said the country would step up its scrutiny of online private transportation companies under plans to strengthen protection of the rights of riders. workers and require companies to amend any noncompliance.

Jose Luis Carpathians