A clearly bearish opening is expected.

1- The market for the third consecutive session remains very weak since the bulletin appeared very close to the great resistance 3,000 of the SP 500 and the roof of the lateral channel in which it has been moving for a month. Now it is dangerously close to the floor area on the side.

2- Since yesterday Powell gave a reality bath making it clear that the crisis is very serious and that the V-turn that discounted the Nasdaq and SP 5 (not so SP 495) is impossible, the bags have not raised their heads. After Powell, other members of the FED and even this morning the ECB have said the same thing, things are very bad and it will take time to fix all this.

3- Futures fell further after data showed that 2.98 million Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, more than economists’ estimates and consolidating expectations for a third consecutive month of massive job losses in May. .

4- If it does not improve between today and tomorrow we would be talking about the worst week on the stock market since mid-March. VIX moves close to 10-day highs.

5- A new report did not help either, indicating that credit card spending among some of JP Morgan Chase & Co’s US clients fell 40% during March and early April, year-on-year.

6- The warning of the World Health Organization that the virus could never go away and become endemic is weighing down all the values ​​related to tourism and travel in pre-opening.

7- Another factor that weighs very negatively is the bad appearance that the trade war is taking. Today in a FOX interview, Trump has said that he is very disappointed with China on many levels, including that of the trade war. That he refuses to renegotiate the agreement and even that he does not feel like right now with the Chinese president of all the problems they have.

Trump has also threatened today to go for Chinese companies that are listed in the US and that he says use accounting irregularities.

The Chinese, via the Global Times, have always responded very harshly, letting it be known that this can transcend and become some kind of military confrontation. They seem exaggerated comments, but of course the matter is dangerous.

The Nasdaq does react with drops to comments about the trade war, but not to bad macro data or virus data.

8- Bonds and gold are on the rise activated as safe haven, although more moderately than would be normal.

9-Since yesterday vague rumors have been circulating around the market that the FED could surprise a new QE by surprise before its meeting on June 9.

10- Rumors also that there are hedge funds buying growth securities and selling value securities.

11- In the last few hours, several star hedge fund managers who move the market with their opinions have unanimously commented that the market is underweight the risks and is in danger of severe falls. However, most believe that the March lows will not be drilled.