Doubtful opening on Wall Street. These are the factors to consider.

1- We continue within the long side that traps the SP 500 and all the major indices except the Nasdaq for almost a month and a half. And inside the side unpredictable lunges are the norm. During the night market we have had a good dose of lurching without much explanation.

2- At this time, rather negative news predominates.

The trade war continues to escalate and sooner or later the Chinese will give a scare with a list of retaliation. At the moment they are enduring the shower of attacks from the United States, but usually they always act like this.

Now apart from all the open fronts, both countries are tied to the new National Security Law that China is going to apply in H. Kong at any moment. The US says that if they do, they will take action, and the Chinese say that if they continue to interfere in their internal affairs, it is they who will take action.

Experts say that for electoral reasons, neither candidate is interested in ceasing to be tough on China because public opinion is against them and votes for this attitude.

A few minutes ago, Pompeo described the Chinese proposal on H. Kong as “disastrous”. Presumably, they will also become entangled with Taiwan at any moment. They are the two topics that most offend the Chinese.

The yuan is at a low of several months after all these incidents.

The problem is that the nasdaq, which is the one who brings the chestnuts out of the fire at difficult times, does affect this type of thing negatively.

3- But a while ago we have had a clear recovery, after going down a lot due to the problems in China, when the famous doctor Fauci gave a favorable opinion about the Modern vaccine. She has really only said that she lacks more evidence, but that she is hopeful. Which is the normal thing to say in these cases, but the stock markets have reacted immediately, canceling the accumulated decreases up to that moment.

4- The problem continues to be that the SP 500 as soon as it rises meets a Maginot line of enormous resistances, with many indicators also showing very strong overbought.

5- Another problem during the day has been the fact that China has not wanted to give year-end forecasts regarding its economy, alleging that the situation remains difficult. This is causing oil to drop sharply all day that can put pressure on the energy sector.

6- The ECB, in reading the minutes of its last meeting, very much in the same vein, has made it clear that the markets are being too optimistic about the recovery and that they do not expect any return in V. The FED already said this last Friday. .

7- Another factor that may affect the session is the holiday we have on Monday in the US. You never know with these things, but the weekend will be long and this Friday if there is a danger of entanglement. China could come out with any retaliation, or the fight between the two could escalate for any other reason. We had time with quiet Fridays, since the virus has already decreased in the number of cases, but this Friday is more complicated and more considering that it is a longer day on the weekend,

8- Alibaba falls 1% after results although they have been good

Nvidia has performed well and is showcasing favorable recommendation changes

H. Packard falls 7% after yesterday presenting financial figures and a cost saving plan

Deere rises 1.5% after good results

Foot Locker loses 4.5% after poor results

9- Today a study has come out that says that the medicine that Trump takes, for the virus, not only does nothing to this need but increases the risk of coronary heart disease.