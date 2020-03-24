Opening of the Euro / Dollar (EUR / USD) from March 24

After the opening of the trading session the American dollar It is negotiated at 05:00 a.m. $ 0.93, a slight 0.04% variation with the previous day.

Taking into account the last seven days, the American dollar marks a rise in 1.03%, so that in year-on-year terms it still accumulates a rise in 3.23%. Compared to days past, with this information the streak that marked in the previous three days stops. The volatility of the last seven days is 14.64%, which is a figure clearly higher than the annual volatility data (5.71%), therefore it presents greater changes than the general trend of the value.

In the annual photo, the American dollar It has been traded at a high of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. The American dollar it is placed closer to its value than the minimum.

