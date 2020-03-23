Opening of the Euro / Dollar (EUR / USD) from March 23

The American dollar It is paid at 05:00 a.m. $ 0.93, which meant a decrease of 0.14% with respect to the data from the previous day of $ 0.93.

If we consider the data for the last week, the American dollar records an increase in 2.44%, so that in year-on-year terms it still maintains a rise in 4.6%. In relation to past dates, it accumulates three consecutive sessions falling. The volatility referring to the last week is 14.48%, which is a figure visibly higher than the annual volatility data (5.67%), which indicates that it presents greater changes than the general trend of the value.

In the past year, the American dollar It has been traded at a high of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. The American dollar it is closer to its maximum than its minimum.

Click here to check the latest news