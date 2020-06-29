He American dollar It is negotiated at 05:11 a.m. $ 0.89, which represents a slight change of -0.03% compared to the previous day.

Compared to the last week, the American dollar record a promotion of 0.57% although, on the contrary, for a year it has still accumulated a decrease in 1.36%. Regarding past dates, it accumulates three consecutive sessions falling. The volatility figure shows a lower behavior than the volatility reflected in the data from the last year, so that in this last phase it is having less changes than expected.

In the last year, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. He American dollar it is positioned closer to its minimum than its maximum.

