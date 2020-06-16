The American dollar it is quoted at 05:05 a.m. $ 0.88, so it implied a decrease of 0.08% when compared to the price of the previous day, when it ended with $ 0.88.

In relation to the last week, the American dollar accumulates a rise in 0.22%; although for a year it has still accumulated a decrease in 2.31%. Comparing this data with that of previous days, chains three successive days in negative values. In the last week the volatility has a somewhat higher return than the volatility shown by the figures of the last year, therefore it is showing a more unstable behavior.

In the last year, the American dollar it has been paid at a maximum of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. The American dollar it is positioned closer to its minimum than its maximum.

Click here to check the latest news