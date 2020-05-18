Strongly bullish opening is expected in Europe, these are the factors to consider.

1- The rise in the price of oil that exceeds the level of $ 31 per barrel is clearly a bullish factor, encouraging the important energy sectors. The current scenario was very different from the one we had at this point last month, where oil with negative prices scared the markets.

2- The second bullish factor is technical.

We have touched at the level of the large indices, for example Dax and SP 500, the floor area of ​​the lateral in which we have been trapped for a month and this has given money inflows from operators who only trade, buying on the lateral floors and selling and shorts on ceilings. We are now in that phase of purchasing on floors.

3- The third bullish factor of the day has been Powell’s speech tonight in a television interview.

Aware that in his speech last week he had scared the markets, which fell a lot after his words, today he has measured his words much more and has tried to give an image of less fear, which seems to have been achieved by the headlines of the chronicles and for the reactions of future Americans in the Globex after listening to him.

4- The Nikkei closes with a 0.48% rise. Today Japan has given a really bad GDP, but less bad than expected. The official recession for two consecutive quarters to the downside has already been confirmed.

5- The loose end of today and surely of the whole week is that of the trade war.

This factor has worsened over the weekend and without numerous Chinese threats during the last hours of immediate retaliation for the measures taken by the US against Huawei. It is foreseeable that throughout this day or tomorrow they will release some harsh measure that can strain the markets, it will be necessary to monitor.