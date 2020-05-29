A clearly bearish opening is expected in Europe. These are the factors to consider.

1- The key to the fall lies in yesterday’s violent turn down on Wall Street in the last hour of the session.

2- When the SP touched daily highs, experts in market amplitude and similar questions launched the alert: Despite being at highs since the beginning of March, the volume down was much higher than the volume up. And it is that the pension plans returned to sell.

3- These sales were expanding and the market began to turn around until the tip came. Trump showed up and said he was going to sign an executive order and tighten legislation for social media companies, forcing falls on Facebook and Twitter.

4.-But what most influenced the market, declaring the decline as final was the comment that he was not happy with China and that today at a press conference he would say what he plans to do with them. Obviously the market does not expect anything good from that press conference and is discounting it in advance with the drops seen at this time.

5- The Nikkei has finished down 0.18%

6- He also did not like that one of the most bullish star analysts that there was, such as Kolanovic of JP Morgan, has changed his mind and today he has issued a cautionary recommendation on the exchanges that he understands have been much uploaded. It especially warns of the danger to the stock markets if the trade war intensifies.

7.- The MOC at the close of yesterday confirmed a very strong imbalance in sales orders of almost 1,500 million, something not seen in many weeks. Confirm what we mentioned above about these imbalances in volume.

8- Today is the end of the month and there may be more rebalances.

9- Eye to the average of 200 of the SP 500 that still can not be considered broken. Yesterday McElligott commented that the level of 3006 was a point of sale for the CTAs, the minimum of the day has already reached 3011.