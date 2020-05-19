An upside opening is expected following yesterday’s rally in Europe. These are the factors to consider.

1- Follow the same environment as yesterday’s close, weighing the stock markets the same positive factors.

2- The study by Moderna on the vaccine is still considered very positive and in China a new supposed miracle medicine has appeared. Until within a year at least there is a reliable vaccine, we will be bombarded daily by news of this type with promises of almost immediate effect to support the markets and public opinion. We all wish for something to be found against this virus nightmare, but the medical reality requires patience.

3- Powell’s words continue to resonate in the ears of operators who consider they have put Powell.

4- This issue of aid has been greatly reinforced after the news yesterday after the European closure that Merkel and Macron have reached an agreement on the reconstruction fund. The amount still seems totally insufficient to us and we see no reason for so much joy, half a trillion is very little for which it is falling. And it has come too late. And it is not yet signed.

But there are two very good things, the first one that will be through lost funds and via transfers, obviously with conditions to prevent it from being squandered on non-serious expenses. And the second one that seems that they are saying that it could be financed with joint debt, that is to say it seems, because it has not been approved yet, finally the Eurobonds would appear.

Although with a low amount, very positive, although the countries of the South are going to have to subject themselves to a strong budgetary discipline that surely will not give them so much joy.

5- The Nikkei closes rising 1.8%

6- Vehicle registrations in the euro area -76.3%

7- According to the experts, the large institutions did not enter the rise yesterday. There was a lot of closure of shorts from CTAs that are tumbling inside the side. A lot of money was seen from individuals. But sales of large institutions were seen again to the contrary.

The MOC (see video 4 keys of the week minute 39 and 25 seconds) was very slightly positive, when the normal thing in a day of so many increases is that it has many buyer imbalances, but it was not just 80 million dollars net of imbalance buyer.

8- After the closing there was a rain of secondary offers of shares that were bought mainly by individuals according to the data. For example, Moderna itself was ready and endorsed 1,250 million after closing with a 3% discount. In other words, weak hands buy, large institutions drop all the paper they want.

9- From a technical point of view, all eyes on the resistance of the 3,000.

10- At 11am, important data on business confidence from the German ZEW Institute