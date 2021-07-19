Opening in Spain

Telefónica reduces debt by 200 million euros through the sale of 60% of its fiber subsidiary in Colombia to KKR

Credit Suisse says Aena is better placed than its European competitors for the recovery phase after the virus

Criteria pressures IFM in Naturgy: it will buy above the takeover bid (El Economista)

Aena and its tenants enter a new judicial phase with 90 lawsuits and 800 million at stake (Cinco Días)

Acciona will compete for aid to electric cars (Expansión)

The textile industry can do without 30,000 jobs after the ERTE, says Cinco Días

