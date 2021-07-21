Opening in Spain | Serenity Markets

Iberdrola gives better results than expected

ACS is in the winning consortium of a project of 10,000 million in Australia

Mediaset Spain. Berenberg goes up from neutral to buy.

The price of electricity is out of control in Spain and continues to set highs.

Ibercaja resumes preparations to go public (Expansión)

Each Spaniard owes 30,000 euros for the rise in public debt (Cinco Días)

Línea Directa earns 1.2% less than the previous year

Arcelor will lead the Ibex by profits in 2021 with 8,000 million (El Economista)

Mapfre will buy the capital it does not own from Mapfre Peru Vida