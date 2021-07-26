Opening in Spain | Serenity Markets

Spanish pasta maker Ebro Foods said on Monday it agreed to sell parts of its Panzani unit to buy the CVC fund in a transaction valued at 550 million euros ($ 648.01 million). Ebro Foods said it will sell dry pasta, semolina, couscous and sauces from France-based Panzani, but will keep the division that makes fresh produce and rice. The company will post a capital gain of 91 million euros from the sale. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The sale is part of Ebro’s strategy of betting on premium and fresh products. The company has unloaded units of dry pasta in Canada and the United States in recent months. (.)

Sacyr fights for a hospital contract in Canada worth more than 600 million

Almirall loses 42.8 million and improves prospects

Iberdrola will pay dividend on Thursday

CNMV: The SPACs will need at least 50 investors and 50 million in Spain

Cepyme: The government’s labor reform says it would end SMEs (Expansión)

Increase in shorts on the Ibex, says Expansión: The ‘hedge fund’ raise the bet to 2,200 million euros in 16 large securities from all sectors.

Repsol is looking for a partner for its first wind farm in Spain, says Cinco Días

Only 13% of freelancers with a flat rate survive 24 months, says El Economista