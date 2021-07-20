Opening in Spain

Gamesa receives important order from India

The Supreme Court clarifies that the acquittal in the Bankia case does not affect civil lawsuits (Cinco Días)

Telefónica expands in broadband in Germany with Tele Columbus (Cinco Días)

The price of electricity today touches an annual record with more than 100 euros on average (Cinco Días)

Numulae pays dividend

Prosegur pays dividend of 0.031 euros per share

Credit Suisse improves Aena’s forecast and believes that there will be a recovery in 2022 (Expansion)

Santander extends to 3,500 early retirees from Popular to collect their pension at once (Cinco Días)

Funcas believes that 270,000 affected by ERTE will not return to work

