Due to the situation we are experiencing regarding the COVID-19, the only major league that has resumed activity is the Bundesliga. Thus, this weekend we will have the opportunity to enjoy a game between the Borussia M’gladbach and the Union Berlin.

05/27/2020

Act on 05/29/2020 at 12:20

CEST

SPORT.es

The team that will play at home is the Borussia M’gladbachwho has 53 points in his favor and a goal differential of +19, thus placing itself in the position number 4 of the German board. Borussia are doing a great season, although they are tied on points with Bayer Leverkusen in their fight for jobs Champions.

For his part, the Union berlin is in the thirteenth position after having got 31 points and a -15 goal differential. Thus, it is close to the drop zones.

We can enjoy this match through Movistar Champions League and Movistar +, so we will need to subscribe to the company in order to see the best league in German football. The date established to play the game is Sunday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK.

TELEVISION LIST

ESPN: Brazil Fox Sports 1: Mexico Fox Sports 2: Argentina Rogers Sportsnet Ontario, Pacific, West, East, World: Canada Univision Sports: United States, Puerto Rico Movistar Champions League: Spain

