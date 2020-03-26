If he coronavirus would not have paused the order of the world, the season of Big leagues would have this Thursday Opening day in which the 30 organizations were programmed to play.

As if it had been a challenge to fate, MLB he had stipulated its earliest start in history, and ironically now he struggles not to have one of the longest.

If we weren’t in times of coronavirus, we would be talking about the launchers programmed for the games that would be:

* Texas in Seattle

* Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

* Detroit in Cleveland

* Boston in Toronto

* Yankees in Baltimore

* Minnesota in Oakland

* THE. Angels in Houston

* Washington in N.Y. Mets

* San Francisco in L.A. Dodgers

* St. Louis in Cincinnati

* Atlanta in Arizona

* Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee

* Colorado in San Diego

* Philadelphia in Miami

* Pittsburgh in Tampa Bay

But no, instead, we will have a little consolation and as if it were a preview of Easter where we fill ourselves with the repetitions of Ben-Hoya, Moses or the 10 commandments, in the accounts of close social networks to Big leagues They have prepared a broadcast of classic games.

Virus Covid-19 did not spare even the Olympics, that’s why MLB recommends #QuedarteEnCasa with the following programming:

