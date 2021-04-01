Opening day between Mets and Nationals is suspended due to coronavirus cases

The opening day game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals was suspended after finding some positive cases of coronavirus in the MLB.

Multiple reports indicate that some players violated the health protocol and that there may be positive cases, so the MLB rather he decided not to carry out said match.

Another game that was also suspended was that of the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, but it was not because of coronavirus, but because of heavy rains that were falling and ruining the terrain.

Here the report:

The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues. – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2021

There are concerns about at least one more positive COVID-19 test with the Nationals following the positive yesterday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/eon1BnXXsd – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

Nats-Mets tonight postponed due to Covid – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 1, 2021