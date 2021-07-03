OpenGate Capital Completes Acquisition of ScioTeq and TREALITY from TransDigm Group

This cross-border acquisition of advanced display systems for aerospace and defense applications is the eighth operation of 2021

LOS ANGELES and PARIS, July 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – OpenGate Capital, a global venture capital firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the companies ScioTeq and TREALITY Simulation Visual Systems (“TREALITY”) from TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG). The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

ScioTeq and TREALITY develop and manufacture advanced display solutions such as simulation systems and rugged displays for a diverse customer base in end markets such as aerospace, aviation, air traffic control and security. Together, the companies employ 450 employees and operate primarily in Belgium and the US with a global customer base. The TransDigm Group has disengaged from the companies to reorient its core business strategy.

Julien Lagrèze, Partner and Head of the European Division of OpenGate Capital, commented on the acquisition: “The acquisition of ScioTeq and TREALITY by OpenGate is a complete example of our cross-border investment capabilities in action. TransDigm needed a buyer with the right experience needed to acquire a multi-jurisdictional company, and we did so, quickly and with certainty. We intend to capitalize on the strengths of each business to enhance their market positions through organic growth and M&A, as well as accelerate continued improvement efforts and digital transformation “.

The acquisition of ScioTeq and TREALITY is OpenGate’s eighth deal this year, following the acquisitions of Verdant Specialty Solutions from Solvay, Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems from Esko, the complementary acquisition of simMachines by InRule Technology, as well as the purchases of Bois & Materiaux, ENERGI and SMAC’s AXTER and Skylights divisions.

Read more

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global venture capital firm focused on acquiring and operating companies to create new value through operational enhancements, innovation and growth. Founded in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles (California) and has a European delegation in Paris (France). Its human team has the essential knowledge to acquire, lead transitions, manage, consolidate and expand successful businesses. To date, the company has made more than 30 acquisitions through its previous funds and investments. These include sales of minority stakes, transfers to management, special situations and agreements with private sellers in North America and Europe. More information about OpenGate at www.opengatecapital.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005500/en/

Contacts

OpenGate Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

Email: Pro-opengate@prosek.com

Alanna Chaffin

Co-Head, Investor Relations & Communications

Email: AChaffin@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 310-432-7000

OpenGate Business Development Contact

Joshua Adams

Email: jadams@opengatecapital.com

Telephone: +1 (310) 432-7000